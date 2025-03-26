TikTok to be focus of inquest into death of teenager after family sue platform

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

TikTok will be the focus of an inquest into the death of a 13-year-old girl who posted on the platform before her death, a coroner has said.

Maia Walsh posted a comment on the social media site saying “I don’t think I’ll live past 14” months before she was found dead at her home in Hertford, Hertfordshire, on October 6 2022.

Her father, Liam Walsh, sued TikTok and its parent firm ByteDance in the US last month in an effort to force the firm to release Maia’s data.

He joins the bereaved families of three other children – Isaac Kenevan, Archie Battersbee and Julian “Jools” Sweeney.

The wrongful death legal case claims the four died attempting a so-called “blackout challenge”, where participants hold their breath until they pass out because of a lack of oxygen, and said parents want access to their children’s account data to “get answers” about how they died.

At a pre-inquest review into Ms Walsh’s death, area coroner for Hertfordshire Jacques Howell indicated he would instruct Ofcom to request data from Maia’s account on TikTok.

No further details about the cause of her death were revealed during the hearing.

“I am acutely aware of issues and questions surrounding social media,” he told Hertfordshire Coroner’s Court on Wednesday.

Jessica Elliott, representing Maia’s family, said the teenager had left a comment on a TikTok post on March 6 2022, which read “‘What do you want to be when your older’ bitch I don’t think I’ll live past 14”.

Ms Elliott told the court it was currently unclear what prevalence other social media apps had for the girl but TikTok “was what took up the vast majority of Maia’s time”.

The coroner said: “My preliminary thought is to focus the inquiries on that TikTok platform.”

Any comments or reactions to any of Maia’s TikTok content, any reactions made by Maia to other content and any direct messages sent or received by Maia on the platform will all be considered during the inquest, Mr Howell said.

Ms Elliott requested that followed hashtags, searches and name changes made to Maia’s TikTok accounts should also be included in evidence to understand “how Maia’s online world was interacting with her mental state”.

Four TikTok accounts created by Maia have so far been identified but there could be more, Ms Elliott said.

Mr Howell said it was “almost inevitable” that he would issue a Schedule 5 notice to Ofcom requesting data about children’s online activity from TikTok.

Officer Sophia Denman of Hertfordshire Police told the court that a “forensic download” of Maia’s iPad and iPhone had been conducted.

The coroner said there was unlikely to be any dispute about Maia’s medical cause of death.

Mr Howell told the court a statement from Maia’s school would be sought as part of evidence for the inquest.

He said: “I am content to ask the school what advice they gave to students and or parents at the time, and indeed what the position is now.”

Mr Walsh was in attendance at the hearing.

No future date for the inquest was set, but the coroner told Mr Walsh he hoped matters would be listed “as soon as is reasonably practical”.