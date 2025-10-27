Arrest after TikTok creator shares videos of himself shouting near passengers

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Police have made an arrest after a TikTok creator shared multiple videos of himself shouting near passengers on London Tubes.

Footage posted on social media also showed him singing as he sat next to people on various London Underground trains.

A seated woman wearing a green top appeared to recoil when the TikTok user, who uses the name Uncle J1, suddenly shouted at her.

He then loudly said “bruv, man’s outside you get me, man’s outside, man’s here to entertain” before singing.

A woman in another video quickly walked away in response, and he went on to sing “baby I love you”.

Clips of the TikToks were posted on X, formerly Twitter, by another social media user on Friday and a British Transport Police (BTP) commander responded: “This is not acceptable. We’ve launched an investigation.”

Chief Superintendent Chris Casey, BTP’s commander for London and south-east England, added on Sunday: “We made a swift arrest yesterday after being alerted to these videos.”

Uncle J1, who has about 7,200 TikTok followers, said on Saturday that he was “just trying to be funny” and had been copying other content creators who inspired him.

He said in a video posted to his account: “Obviously I’ve seen everything online, I’m just letting you lot know I was joking, I was literally just trying to be funny… I’ve done something what other content creators do, and I was literally just trying to be funny, I wasn’t trying to harm anyone.”

The clip included a screenshot of the video featuring the woman in the green top, and the content creator added: “I didn’t follow her, I didn’t do nothing bad to her.”

Social media users have called him a “black immigrant” in response to the clips, he claimed.

He accused them of racism and said he is a British citizen born in the UK.

Mr Casey asked any victims and witnesses to contact BTP by texting 61016 quoting reference 2500129554.