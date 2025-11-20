Stone Roses and ex-Primal Scream bass player Gary ‘Mani’ Mounfield dies aged 63

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Former Stone Roses and Primal Scream bass player Gary ‘Mani’ Mounfield has died aged 63, his former bandmate Ian Brown has confirmed.

Taking to X on Thursday, Brown posted “rest in peace Mani” alongside a kiss, while Tim Burgess, the lead singer of fellow indie band The Charlatans, said the late musician “never failed to bring a smile to my face”.

Mounfield was part of The Stone Roses’ classic line-up alongside singer Brown, guitarist John Squire and drummer Alan ‘Reni’ Wren.

He worked on the Manchester band’s well-known 1989 self-titled debut album, which featured hits such as I Wanna Be Adored, She Bangs The Drums and I Am The Resurrection, which is underpinned by his prowling bassline, and its harder-rocking 1994 follow-up Second Coming.

Posting a picture of himself with his arm around Mounfield, Burgess said: “I shared this photo a week or so ago on Mani’s birthday – it never failed to bring a smile to my face – and that was exactly the same for the man himself.

“One of the absolute best in every way – such a beautiful friend. Love you Mani x x, never to be forgotten.”

Liam Gallagher, the lead singer of Oasis, who have often quoted The Stone Roses as an influence, said on X that he was in “total shock” about Mounfield’s death.

He said he was “absolutely devastated”, describing the bass player as “my hero”.

After The Stone Roses broke-up in 1996, citing musical differences, Mounfield joined Scottish rock band Primal Scream, first playing on their album Vanishing Point, released a year later, where his bass playing was a key part of krautrock-influenced lead single Kowalski.

Mounfield would go on to record four more albums with the band, including their electro-punk classic XTRMNTR in 2000, Evil Heat (2002), Riot City Blues (2006), and Beautiful Future (2008), before leaving the band in 2011 to reform The Stone Roses.

Following news of his death, Primal Scream posted a picture of him on their Instagram page, while The Stone Roses posted a joint tribute on their account.

The Stones Roses tribute read: “RIP our wonderful brother Mani. The greatest bass player and friend we could ever have wished for.”

Echo And The Bunnymen singer Ian McCulloch also posted a tribute to the bass player on X, saying his “thoughts and feelings” went out to his family.

McCulloch said: “I’m absolutely gutted to hear the news about Mani, who I have always loved and always will love, deeply and forever. Like a brother.

“I am in shock to be honest. Please tell me I’m just having a bad, bad dream.”

Shaun Ryder, the lead singer of Happy Mondays, who were contemporaries of The Stone Roses, said in a post on X: “RIP Mani – my heartfelt condolences to his twin boys and all of his family.”

With the reformed band, the bass player went on a reunion tour around the world that year, which ran until 2013, and later recorded the comeback singles All For One and Beautiful Thing in 2016.

The band played a number of UK gigs in 2016 and 2017, including concerts at Manchester’s Heaton Park, Wembley Stadium and Glasgow’s Hampden Park, which would end up being the classic line-up’s last concert with Brown telling the crowd: “Don’t be sad that it’s over, be happy that it happened.”

He also had a guest role in the movie 24 Hour Party People (2002), and was in a supergroup called Freebass, with bass players Andy Rourke of The Smiths and Peter Hook of Joy Division and New Order, the group disbanded before releasing their debut album, It’s A Beautiful Life, in 2010.

Hook said in a tribute posted to X: “Oh God. Mani… words just fail me this time, they really do. I cannot believe it. Sending all my love to his family. This is so sad. RIP mate.”

The bass player was due to embark on a speaking tour in September 2026, called The Stone Roses, Primal Scream, And Me, which was due to see him reflect on his life in rock and roll.

Mounfield married his late wife Imelda after the two met during the 13-month recording of Second Coming at Rockfield Studios in Monmouth, Wales, and they had two sons together.

Away from music, the Manchester-born star was a keen fan of Manchester United, and often spoke about the team on TV and radio.

The club posted a picture of him at their Old Trafford ground on X, along with a tribute that read: “A Manchester music icon and a passionate, lifelong Red. Our deepest condolences go out to the loved ones of Gary ‘Mani’ Mounfield.”