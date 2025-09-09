Tim Davie defends decision to cast Thomas Skinner on Strictly Come Dancing

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

BBC director-general Tim Davie has defended the decision to cast former Apprentice contestant Thomas Skinner in the upcoming series of Strictly Come Dancing.

Skinner, 34, who is now a social media star, has drawn strong criticism for X posts saying it is “not far-right” to be “flying your flag and loving your country”, and complaining “it ain’t safe out there any more” in London, saying the city is “hostile” and “tense”.

Speaking to MPs from the Culture, Media and Sport committee, Davie said: “That was not my decision, that was the production team looking for those people … who want to do Strictly, and those people they thought would be interesting to the audience.”

The 58-year-old added: “Clearly, we wouldn’t take anyone whose views are just beyond the pale, or we would see as completely unacceptable or not suitable, racist views, all those things, we wouldn’t accept them.

“But that’s not the case here, from what I know, I’m not an expert on the individual, per se.”

It comes after TV presenter Narinder Kaur criticised the decision to cast Skinner, who is known for his “bosh” catchphrase, saying she was told she was “too controversial” for the show herself.

Speaking about Kaur, Davie said he had “never heard that” when asked about claims she was rejected for the show.

He continued: “I’m not involved directly, that’s not disowning it, it’s just day to day.

“It’s for BBC Studios to propose to the commissioner of entertainment who they think they can get, one is who will take part, because it’s quite a commitment, three months in full training.

“And the second is, who are people that they think would make a good balance in terms of the cost, and my goodness, they’ve done a good job in terms of creating a phenomenal show.”

Skinner met US vice president JD Vance for a barbecue and drinks earlier this year, with the star – who befriended US President Donald Trump’s number two on social media platform X – describing the event as “once in a lifetime”.

Asked what the criteria are for someone who is “too controversial” for the show, Davie added: “There may be views you don’t agree with, but that’s not to me, a criteria.

“If someone had broadcast things that were totally unacceptable, had racist views, we don’t want them anywhere near our shows, that’s obvious.

“That’s what our team have to judge, I don’t know how many series we’re in, but we’ve had a pretty good run of the contestants, there’s been things to deal with, but actually, in terms of the casting and the overall show around the world, I think they do a good job.”

Skinner will join fellow stars such as Love Island winner Dani Dyer-Bowen, former footballer Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink and CBBC actress Ellie Goldstein, who is to become the first contestant with Down’s syndrome to take part in Strictly’s full series, when the show returns later this year.