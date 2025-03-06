Girl, 10, dies in car collision on sports pitch

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Police say the death of a 10-year-old girl struck by a car on a sports pitch in Cumbria is not thought to have been a “deliberate act”.

Emergency services were called to the collision involving a black BMW i4 at Kendal Rugby Club shortly before 5pm on Wednesday.

The girl’s family, from Kendal, are being supported by specialist officers.

An eight-year-old girl, from Kendal, was also hit by the vehicle and was taken to hospital for treatment to injuries that are not life-threatening.

A 40-year-old man, from Lancaster, was arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving and remains in custody.

In a statement, Cumbria Constabulary said: “At this time, there is no indication to suggest that this incident was a deliberate act.

“Investigative inquiries are continuing to establish the full circumstances of this incident and to inform a future coronial process.

“A multi-agency response will continue today to support people affected by this incident.”

Anyone who directly witnessed the collision should contact police by reporting online at www.cumbria.police.uk/report-it, quoting incident number 195 of March 5, or by calling 101.

Officers were not stationed at the scene in Shap Road on Thursday but forensic tape covered two panels of metal fencing on the pitch parameter, which appeared to have been flattened from the collision.

Tyre marks were also visible on the pitch.

Players and coaches from Kendal United Football Club are said to have witnessed the “horrific event”.

A statement from the club shared on social media said: “This afternoon a tragic event occurred at Kendal Rugby Club.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with the affected families at this terribly sad time.

“We know that some Kendal United players and coaches witnessed this horrific event and as a club we would ask anyone affected to contact the committee who will offer support and help, where needed, at this incredibly sad time.”

A message from Kendal Rugby Club said: “We are deeply saddened to confirm that an incident occurred today at Kendal Rugby Club, resulting in a tragic loss of a child’s life.

“Our thoughts are with their family and friends and we kindly ask for privacy for all involved at this difficult time.

“We are co-operating fully with the authorities as they conduct their investigation – the club and all facilities are temporarily closed while this is carried out.”

Tim Farron, the MP for Westmorland and Lonsdale, said he has been “praying” for the children involved.

“This is devastating, utterly heartbreaking news,” he posted on X.

“I’m praying for the children and for their families and friends.

“Our community in Kendal is stunned and in mourning.”

Well-wishers left flowers at the scene.

A note attached to one bouquet read: “Sending our sincere condolences. Our thoughts are with you all at this sad time. Love Wattsfield Wanderers U9s.”

A coach at Kendal United, who did not wish to be named, was among those to lay tributes.

He said a number of local football clubs and academies play and train at the site.

He said: “It’s just a tragedy, it’s absolutely shocking, this shouldn’t happen, kids have just come to play a game of football.

“I know a lot of the kids that come here, I know a lot of the coaches. I spoke to one or two last night, they are devastated, absolutely devastated.

“You bring your kids down here to have a game of football and training, that’s what you do. You don’t expect anything like this to happen. It’s obviously a tragic, tragic thing. Horrendous.

“The amount of children who would have been here last night who witnessed it, the trauma they probably will go through, you can’t even bear to think what they are going through. Just awful.

“My heart goes out to the coaches, the kids and the families.”