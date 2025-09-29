Woman and child injured after ceiling collapses on diners at Toby Carvery

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Two people were injured and taken to hospital after a ceiling collapsed at a Toby Carvery in Gloucester.

A young girl and a woman were reportedly helped by other guests after the debris fell upon them at the restaurant in Brockworth on Sunday evening.

Speaking to the BBC, fellow diner Joey Pass said he was standing outside with his children when he heard a “massive crash” from inside.

"I could see loads of dust and heard a kid scream so I rushed in to see if everyone was OK," he said.

The ceiling fell on diners at a Toby Carvery in Brockworth ( Google Maps )

South Western Ambulance Service said it took two patients, who did not sustain major injuries, to Gloucestershire Royal Hospital.

In a video posted to social media, a large piece of plaster can be seen on the floor, while light fittings hang from the ceilings, with debris and dust over the tables and chairs.

"First aid was given by a frantic woman who was eating there," Mr Pass said.

"I felt concerned and worried - what if that happened to my children or my wife?

"My daughter keeps asking about the little girl that the roof fell on."

A spokesperson for Toby Carvery said: “We can confirm that a small section of our Brockworth restaurant has been affected by damage to the ceiling.

"As a precaution we immediately evacuated the restaurant and called on the support of the emergency services to assess the building and guests who were dining in the vicinity."

The restaurant chain apologised for the incident and said the building had been confirmed as being safe to use and its maintenance contractors would carry out repairs.

"Whilst we were grateful to hear from the emergency services that incident did not cause harm to any guests, we apologise to all guests impacted and our care team will be contacting them directly over the coming days," a spokesperson added.