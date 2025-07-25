Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Pub and bar giant Mitchells & Butlers has reported a significant boost in customer numbers, attributing part of its strong performance to recent sunny weather.

The owner of Toby Carvery and All Bar One now anticipates its sales will reach the "top end" of industry forecasts.

Phil Urban, chief executive of the group, affirmed it is performing "strongly" despite increased cost pressures stemming from recent rises in national insurance contributions and the national minimum wage.

M&B, which also runs Harvester and Miller & Carter venues, saw like-for-like sales grow by 5 per cent over the quarter to 19 July, with momentum accelerating further.

The company highlighted that "sales growth has remained well ahead of the market through the third quarter, benefiting from Easter and recent sunny weather."

Food sales climbed by 4.9 per cent, while drink sales saw a 4.8 per cent increase for the quarter.

open image in gallery The Toby Carvery and All Bar One owner said its sales are set to hit the ‘top end’ of industry expectations ( PA )

Bosses said they were encouraged by the performance “despite well-publicised cost inflation challenges facing the sector”.

As a result, M&B said it is confident this will lead to annual results “at the top end of consensus expectations”.

The hospitality group said it has converted and remodelled 150 venues so far this year and opened two new sites.

Mr Urban said: “The business continues to perform strongly, enabling us to meet the cost challenges facing the sector with confidence.

“We will remain focused on our Ignite programme of initiatives and our successful capital investment programme, driving cost efficiencies and increasing sales.

“With the unique strengths of our business, including a diverse portfolio of established brands, value proposition and enviable estate locations, we believe we are positioned to continue to grow profitability and market share.”

Shares in the business were, however, 0.5 per cent lower in early trading.