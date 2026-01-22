Toby Carvery owner faces eviction after felling 500-year-old oak tree

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Toby Carvery bosses could face eviction from their north London site after the partial felling of a beloved local oak tree.

The Whitewebbs oak, which sits on the perimeter of the local carvery, was partially chopped down without the permission of Enfield council last year. The act prompted outrage from residents over the “reckless” loss of what they called a “local icon”.

In a statement released on Wednesday, the local authority said it was “treating the matter as criminal damage” and had started eviction proceedings against the owners, hospitality giant Mitchells & Butlers (M&B), for “serious breaches of their lease”.

It added that M&B had “failed to engage meaningfully with the council or to make reparations”.

open image in gallery ‘A reckless act’: The tree was partially felled without the permission of the council last spring ( Getty )

The oak earned its nickname from its proximity to Whitewebbs House, a known conspirator haunt during the Gunpowder Plot of 1605. It was thought to be in the top 100 of London’s 600,000 oak trees in terms of its size, and was believed to have “more ecological value than the Sycamore Gap”.

M&B previously said it had been advised by arboriculture experts to fell the tree because it posed a “serious health and safety risk”.

Council deputy leader Tim Leaver said in a statement the oak’s partial felling had “shocked and angered” the community and claimed it had “cut its expected lifespan”.

“This centuries-old tree, sometimes known as the Guy Fawkes Oak, was an irreplaceable part of Enfield’s natural heritage and was felled without the council’s knowledge or consent, in clear breach of the lease governing the site,” he said.

open image in gallery The partial felling of Whitewebbs oak caused mass controversy last year ( Getty )

“We will do everything within our power to ensure justice for the Whitewebbs oak and seek to make it clear that such reckless disregard for our borough will never be tolerated.”

He alleged M&B has failed to “engage meaningfully” with the borough or offer reparations for the damage.

The council is demanding a formal public apology and financial compensation for what they describe as “irreversible damage” to the borough’s shared heritage.

It said it had served a formal Section 146 notice on the owners, which acts as a formal legal warning from a landlord to a tenant, stating a tenant’s breach of lease covenants and giving them a chance to fix it before the landlord takes action.

A spokesperson for Toby Carvery said: “There will be no further comment due to ongoing legal proceedings.”