Toddler dies after being found in pool in Derbyshire

A toddler has died after he was found unresponsive in a paddling pool in Derbyshire.

Emergency services were called to an address in Nottingham Road, Somercotes at around 1.30pm on Wednesday following reports that a 23-month-old child had been found “unresponsive.

Crews from East Midlands Ambulance Service, as well as the Air Ambulance, were called to the scene.

He was taken to the Royal Derby Hospital but died despite the best efforts of medical staff, Derbyshire Police said.

Detectives have said they are investigating the circumstances around the toddler’s death.

His identity has not been revealed.

In a statement, a spokesperson for the force said: “Officers were called to reports that a 23-month-old boy had been found unresponsive in a paddling pool in Nottingham Road, Somercotes at around 1.30pm on June 2.

“The boy was taken to the Royal Derby Hospital, however, despite the best efforts of staff he sadly passed away.

“Our thoughts are with his family at this most difficult of times.

“Officers are continuing their inquiries into the circumstances around the incident on behalf of the coroner.”

A spokesperson for East Midlands Ambulance Service said: “We received a call at 1.23pm on June 2 to a commercial address in Somercotes.

“The caller reported a medical emergency. We sent two paramedics in fast response cars and a double-crewed ambulance. The air ambulance was also in attendance.

“One patient was taken to Royal Derby Hospital via double-crewed ambulance.”

On Sunday, a two-year-old boy was found unresponsive in a lake in Hampshire. He later died in hospital.

An 18-year-old man from Southampton, who was known to the boy, was arrested and later bailed.

Detectives have appealed for anyone who was near Swanwick Lake, a nature reserve near Fareham, between 7.45pm and 8.30pm that day to contact them.