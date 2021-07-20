Three-year-old girl left with ‘life-changing’ injuries after collision with man riding e-scooter

A three-year-old girl has been left with “life-changing” injuries after a collision with a young man riding an e-scooter in a south London park, according to police.
The toddler and her family were at Myatt’s Fields Park in Lambeth when the incident took place, at about 8:30pm on Monday.
The driver, who was with a group of people with another electric scooter and a bicycle, is believed to have stopped to apologise to the girl’s mother.
“It may be that they haven’t realised the severity of the girl’s injuries and thought she was okay,” said Detective Inspector Lucie Card of the Metropolitan Police.
“I am asking this person to please come forward and speak to us because we do need to understand what happened.
“I know it might feel a little overwhelming, but please do the right thing and call us or go to your nearest police station.”
She added: “A little girl has been left in a serious condition after this collision and her family are, of course, very distressed.”
After the collision, the young girl’s relatives took her to hospital and police were only alerted to the incident on Tuesday, after her condition deteriorated.
She is in a stable condition but her injuries have been assessed as life-changing. Her next of kin are being supported by specialist officers.
Officers from Scotland Yard’s Serious Collision Investigation Unit are investigating, and are searching CCTV footage for more information.
Witnesses or anyone with information about the circumstances of the collision are urged to call the SCIU at Catford Traffic Garage on 020 82851574 quoting CAD 7891/19JUL.
Additional reporting by PA
