CCTV footage reveals last movements of missing Lancaster University student

CCTV footage shows the last recorded movements of a missing teenager who vanished eight days ago.

Tom Dingle, 19, from Appley Bridge, Lancashire, was last seen on CCTV on Mill Lane in the village heading towards the Boathouse pub in the early hours of Saturday 13th December.

His mother Susan Dingle, 56, said the Lancaster University student was "in a vulnerable state of mind" following a bereavement.

In a moving statement his mother Ms Dingle said: “We just want him home as soon as possible.

“We’ve even put a note on the front door so he knows he can just walk in. We’re just here to love and protect him, that’s all.

( Ormskirk and Rural West Lancs Police )

“Tom is in a vulnerable state of mind following a traumatic event. He is grieving very much.

“My husband Peter and I, and Tom’s older brother, are going out of our minds with worry that something may have happened to him.

“We just want our baby back, that’s all.”

Tom is 5ft 10in with short black hair. He was last seen wearing a black Carhartt jacket, black jeans and black Doc Martin shoes and carrying a backpack over his shoulder.

Lancashire Police are appealing to the public for dashcam footage taken from the area between 12.30am and 3am on 13 December.

“We want to reassure you that our searches and enquiries are very much ongoing and we are doing everything in our powers to find Tom,” Lancashire Police said.

“We know people are really keen to help find Tom and what we really need from the public is dashcam footage from the area between 12.30am and 3am on 13th December, when we know there were quite a few vehicles in the area,” a spokesperson added.

Officers ask people to call 999 if they see Tom or if to call 101 quoting log 0120 to share information or footage that could help locate the teenager.