Tom Doherty (right), 67, from St Albans, with his wife Anne Doherty ( PA Media )

The search for a retired British doctor missing in the French Pyrenees has been called off six days after he disappeared, local prosecutors have said.

Tom Doherty, aged 67, had been on a solo hike in France whe he messaged his family calling for help on Tuesday evening because he had “fallen and cannot move”.

French officials had launched a major search involving helicopters and dogs, as Mr Doherty’s wife and one of his daughters arrived in the area to help.

But the prosecutors office in Foix said on Monday that search operations had been suspended, telling Agence France-Presse: “After five days, we haven’t managed to find him.”

Investigations would continue into his disappearance, a spokesperson said.

Mr Doherty, who has four children, is from St Albans, but has been living in France for the past 10 years following his retirement.

Reportedly an experienced walker, he had set off on his hiking and camping trip on Saturday, and was near Col d’Escots when he sent messages calling for help at 7:07pm.