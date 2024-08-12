Support truly

French authorities have called of their search for British doctor who disappeared in while hiking in Pyrenees.

Tom Doherty, 67, went missing on 6 August after he went for a hike on the Col d’Escots near the ski resort of Guzet.

The retired doctor from Hertfordshire was on a solo camping expedition when he sent his family a WhatsApp message asking for help, writing: “Help, I’ve fallen and cannot move.”

French police launched a major search involving helicopters and dogs as Mr Doherty’s wife and one of his daughters arrived in the area to help.

The search party located Mr Doherty’s tent, and his car which was found near Pouech de Gerac.

Tom Doherty (right), 67, from St Albans, with his wife Anne Doherty (Family Handout/PA) ( PA Media )

But after just six days, the prosecutors office in Foix said on Monday the search operations had been suspended, they told Agence France-Presse: “After five days, we haven’t managed to find him.”

An investigation into the man’s disappearance would continue, they added.

Conditions during the searc were deemed difficult, with foggy weather making locating Mr Doherty far more difficult.

A picture from showed a search team vehicle shrouded in fog, with visibility appearing to be no further than around 20 metres.

Mr Doherty, a grandfather-of-one who has three daughters and one son and has been described as an avid and experienced walker and a respected consultant of Tropical medicine who worked around the world and specialised in Malaria.

Since retiring almost a decade ago, he has spent most of his time in France.

Last Whatsapp messages from Mr Doherty show him asking for help ( Family Handout/PA Wire )

A spokesperson for the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office said: “We are supporting the family of a British man missing in France and are in touch with the local authorities.”

One of the last pictures sent by Mr Doherty (Family Handout/PA) ( PA Media )

