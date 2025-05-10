Sir Tom Farmer death: Family confirm Kwik Fit founder has passed away

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Scottish business tycoon and philanthropist Sir Tom Farmer has passed away at the age of 84, his family announced on Friday.

The renowned entrepreneur, best known for founding the Kwik Fit garage chain, died peacefully at his home in Edinburgh.

Sir Tom's impact extended beyond the automotive world. He held prominent positions as a director of both MyTravel Group and Scottish Power, demonstrating his diverse business acumen.

A lifelong football enthusiast, he also held a majority stake in Hibernian Football Club for 28 years, ultimately selling his interest to US businessman Ron Gordon in 2019. His legacy leaves a mark on both the Scottish business landscape and the sporting community.

His family said in a statement on Saturday that Sir Tom’s life and career “touched many aspects of Scottish and UK life”, and his philanthropy would be remembered.

They added: “More than anything Sir Tom was a family man. Born in Leith, Edinburgh, in 1940 he was the youngest of seven children.

“He frequently spoke of the love, care and attention that was bestowed upon him by being the youngest in such a large family.”

The businessman had three brothers and three sisters, many nieces and nephews, and the family said he was “proud to be an uncle to them and their families”.

He married Anne in 1966 after they met at their local church, and the devout Catholics were together for 57 years until her death in 2023.

Their family said Sir Tom often credited Anna for his business success: “In later years when asked about the secret to his success, he would often say it was because he ‘married a girl like Anne.’

“They lived their whole married life in Edinburgh and are survived by their two children and four grandchildren.

“Sir Tom’s Roman Catholic faith was present throughout all areas of his life. He attended mass weekly in Edinburgh and enjoyed the friendship and company of many people with the Catholic community both here in Scotland and further afield.

“Sir Tom will be remembered by many for his deep commitment to his family, his work and his faith and for being at all times a proud Scotsman.”

open image in gallery Sir Tom with Rod Petrie (right) at a Celtic vs Hibernian match (Robert Perry/PA)

Hibs paid tribute in a post on X, saying: “Hibernian FC are devastated to hear of the passing of former owner Sir Tom Farmer, aged 84.

“Thank you for everything, Tom. Rest in peace.”

The family has asked for privacy.