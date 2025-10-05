Jewish leaders criticise Israeli government over Tommy Robinson invitation

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Leaders of Britain’s Jewish community have criticised an Israeli minister for inviting “thug” Tommy Robinson to visit the country.

Amichai Chikli, Israel’s minister for the diaspora and combating antisemitism, said he was “proud to host British patriot” Robinson, real name Stephen Yaxley-Lennon, later this month.

He lauded the far-right activist as a “courageous leader on the front line against radical Islam”.

But the Board of Deputies of British Jews and the Jewish Leadership Council said Robinson “represents the very worst of Britain”.

The invitation to Robinson was extended in the wake of the terror attack at the Heaton Park Hebrew Congregation Synagogue in Manchester.

The Jewish leadership groups said Mr Chikli’s actions had hit the British community in its “darkest hour”.

They said: “Tommy Robinson is a thug who represents the very worst of Britain.

“His presence undermines those genuinely working to tackle Islamist extremism and foster community cohesion.

“Minister Chikli has proven himself to be a diaspora minister in name only.

“In our darkest hour, he has ignored the views of the vast majority of British Jews, who utterly and consistently reject Robinson and everything he stands for.”

Former Tory cabinet minister Baroness Sayeeda Warsi also criticised the “irresponsible and deeply dangerous behaviour” of inviting “a man with multiple convictions for violence and fraud”.

Lady Warsi, the peer who was the first Muslim woman to serve in cabinet, said: “At a time all communities in the UK are uniting to support our Jewish community as they grieve, the state of Israel is sowing division in our country, supporting and promoting those that platform hate and making our country unsafe.”

Sunder Katwala, director of the think tank British Future, said: “Tommy Robinson is a voice of prejudice and division. There should be cross-party and multi-faith pressure on the Israeli government to withdraw its invitation.

“Most British Jewish voices have consistently been clear that they reject Robinson’s bogus claim to be an ally of their community. It is important that we hear that again now.”

Robinson confirmed that he would accept the Israeli minister’s invitation.

Robinson, who has previously been jailed for contempt of court, said Thursday’s assault in Manchester “has strengthened my conviction that the United Kingdom and Israel are fighting the same battle – against the scourge of Islamic jihad”.

Mr Chikli wrote on X: Tommy is a courageous leader on the front line against radical Islam.

“At a time when Jews across Europe face rising antisemitism, it is vital to strengthen bonds with allies who refuse to be silent.

“He has proven himself a true friend of Israel and the Jewish people, unafraid to speak the truth and confront hate.

“Israel will always stand with the Jewish community and our allies worldwide. Together with friends like Tommy Robinson, we will build stronger bridges of solidarity, fight terror, and defend Western civilization and our shared values.”

In a post on X responding to the Israeli politician, Robinson said he would travel to Israel “immediately following my October 13 trial”.

He said he would visit: Jerusalem, the West Bank, the site of the Nova Festival and other October 7 locations, the World Holocaust Remembrance Centre Yad Vashem, the Jabotinsky Institute and Christian holy sites.

He said: “I will visit the Knesset and meet with leaders of the Israeli government, including minister Amichai Chikli, Israel’s diaspora minister who invited me, as well as many others.”

“I also hope to get into Gaza,” he added.

Robinson, last month, organised a Unite the Kingdom rally in central London attended by between 110,000 and 150,000 people.

More than 150 reports of anti-Muslim hate were made to the Tell Mama charity monitoring the issue in the seven days following the rally.

Robinson, who founded the English Defence League, was previously sentenced for contempt of court after repeating false allegations about a Syrian refugee who successfully sued him for libel.

He also served time in prison in 2019 for putting grooming trials in Huddersfield at risk by breaking reporting restrictions that were in place to ensure the proceedings were fair.

Mr Chikli has been a vocal critic of the Labour Government’s response to antisemitism, as well as the UK’s recent recognition – alongside other western allies – of Palestinian statehood.

Other senior Israeli politicians also suggested Sir Keir Starmer’s administration bore responsibility for the deadly attack in Manchester.

Foreign minister Gideon Sa’ar accused the Government of failing to curb “rampant antisemitic and anti-Israeli incitement in Britain” and demanded a “change of course” on tackling it.