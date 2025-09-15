Eight charged after disorder at Tommy Robinson rally in London
The Metropolitan Police said there were several incidents of violent disorder at the event
Eight people have been charged after disorder broke out during protests in central London at the weekend.
Between 110,000 and 150,000 people turned out for right-wing activist Tommy Robinson’s Unite the Kingdom rally on Saturday, with around 5,000 involved in an anti-racism counter-demonstration.
The Metropolitan Police said there were several incidents of violent disorder, the majority of which were linked to the Unite the Kingdom event.
Eight people are facing charges including assault and public order offences.
The force has also issued photos of 11 people who officers are trying to trace in relation to the disorder.
