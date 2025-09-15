Police launch search for 11 violent disorder suspects linked to Tommy Robinson rally

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Eight people have been charged after disorder broke out during a Tommy Robinson rally in London last weekend.

Between 110,000 and 150,000 people turned out for the right-wing activist’s Unite the Kingdom rally on Saturday, with around 5,000 involved in an anti-racism counter-demonstration.

The Metropolitan Police said there were several incidents of violent disorder, the majority of which were linked to the Unite the Kingdom event.

Eight people are facing charges including assault and public order offences.

open image in gallery Police officers confront supporters of Tommy Robinson during Saturday’s rally ( REUTERS/Chris J. Ratcliffe )

They included three men who appeared in court on Monday:

Richard Hamilton, 42, of Braeside Place, Glasgow, was charged with assault on an emergency worker and was remanded in custody at Westminster Magistrates’ Court.

Matthew Wilkins, 55, of Villa Gardens, Waterlooville, Hampshire, was charged with breaching Section 14 of the Public Order Act and disrupting a person engaged in lawful activity and was remanded in custody.

Jamie Brewer, 35, of Choat Place, Chelmsford, Essex, appeared at Highbury Corner Magistrates’ Court charged with actual bodily harm against a police officer.

The remaining five were:

Lewis Siverns, 33, of Farmer Way, Sandwell, West Midlands, was charged with assault on an emergency worker and bailed to appear at Westminster Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday October 1.

Aaron Wren, 36, of Kingswear Garden, Rochester, Kent, was charged under Section 4A of the Public Order Act and bailed to appear at Highbury Magistrates’ Court on Monday September 29.

James Moore, 50, of Pulchrass Street, Barnstaple, Devon, was charged with common assault on a police officer and was bailed to appear at Westminster Magistrates’ Court on Monday October 13.

Paul Newman, 56, of Park Road East, Uxbridge, west London, was charged with breach of a dispersal order and bail conditions not to enter the Borough of Westminster and was bailed to appear at the same court on the same day.

Norman Richards, 58, of Buckles Lane, Thurrock, Essex, was charged with assault on a police officer and was bailed to appear at Bromley Magistrates’ Court on Monday October 13.

The Met has also issued photos of 11 people who officers are trying to trace in relation to the disorder.

Officers want to speak to them in relation to a range of public order offences and assaults on emergency services workers, the force said.

open image in gallery ( Metropolitan Police )

Detective Chief Inspector Natalie Norris, from the Met’s Public Order Crime Team, said: “Public order policing doesn’t end when the event is over and since Saturday our teams have been working to identify those involved in any criminality.

“Our post-event investigation is ongoing and officers have trawled through hundreds of hours of CCTV footage and continue to review evidence to help with inquiries.

open image in gallery ( Metropolitan Police )

“We have identified a number of people we want to speak to in connection with a range of offences – and we are asking for the public’s help to track them down.

“As with any major event, we know people may have travelled from outside of London, so we’re asking for people across the country to take a look at those pictured and get in touch if they recognise anyone.”

Anyone with information or relevant footage of the individuals can call 101 quoting CAD 4624/15SEP25 or tweet @MetCC, or to remain anonymous contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555111 or online.