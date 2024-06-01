Tommy Robinson supporters gather ahead of Parliament Square screening

Get the free Morning Headlines email for news from our reporters across the world Sign up to our free Morning Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

Morning Headlines email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Tommy Robinson and thousands of his supporters have arrived in central London ahead of a protest in Parliament Square where the far-right activist’s latest film will be shown on a big screen.

Groups from across the UK linked to football disorder are expected to attend the event organised by Mr Robinson, whose real name is Stephen Yaxley Lennon, the Metropolitan Police said ahead of the action.

Tommy Robinson supporters waving Union Jack and St George’s Cross flags mingled with bemused fans of Borussia Dortmund and Real Madrid arriving in the capital to cheer on their teams at the UEFA Champions League Final in Wembley on Saturday night.

The protest set off from the Victoria station area at about 1pm, heading to Parliament Square, where speeches will take place and a film will be shown.

A counter-protest, organised by Stand Up To Racism, will take place in Whitehall from midday.

Nick Lowles, CEO at HOPE not hate said: “Today’s demonstration is set to be the biggest gathering of far-right activists, football hooligans and Tommy Robinson supporters in years.

“There is a strong likelihood of violence as we have unearthed shocking messages from hooligan chat groups where people are threatening to attack people of colour, pro-Palestine demonstrators and even the police.”

More than 2,000 police officers will be on duty on Saturday, policing the protests as well as the Champions League Final at Wembley, the force said.

Commander Louise Puddefoot said: “Officers have been in discussion with the organisers of both protests in recent weeks. Our priority is to ensure those exercising their right to lawful protest, both in the main march and as part of the counter protest, can do so safely.

“Officers will police these demonstrations, as they always do, without fear or favour – keeping participants and the wider public safe, and responding decisively to criminal offences and any attempt to cause serious disruption.

“While we are grateful to the main organiser of the protest for comments he has made publicly discouraging violence on Saturday, we do have concerns about the number of those believed to be attending who have links to football disorder.

“When these groups have come together at previous protests we have regrettably seen violence directed at officers. This precedent unavoidably plays a part in shaping the policing approach, including the number and nature of resources allocated to police this particular protest.

“We also understand why the concern goes beyond the potential for officers to be targeted. For some in London, in particular our Muslim communities, comments made by those associated with this event will also cause fear and uncertainty.

“All Londoners have a right to feel and be safe in their city, and we will take a zero tolerance approach to any racially or religiously motivated hate crime we become aware of.”