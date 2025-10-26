Tributes paid to Crossroads actor Tony Adams after his death at 84

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Tributes have been paid to Crossroads actor Tony Adams, who has died at the age of 84.

Anthony Sawley Adams was born in Anglesey, Wales, in 1940 and later trained as an actor at the Italia Conti theatre school.

Following performances on the stage, he made his name as Dr Neville Bywaters in the 1970s soap General Hospital and appeared in the Dr Who series The Green Death.

In 1978, he took on the role of accountant Adam Chance in soap Crossroads – the role for which he became best known.

The series ended in 1988 after more than 4,500 episodes, with Adams staying until the end.

He was one of the original cast members, including Jane Rossington and Kathy Staff, who returned when the soap was revived in 2001.

Adams then appeared in the stage version of Chitty Chitty Bang Bang at the London Palladium Theatre, where he played Grandpa Potts, in 2004.

In 2023, he had a cameo role in Nolly – a three-part drama created by Russell T Davies which tells the story of Crossroads actress Noele Gordon.

Actor Augustus Prew, who played Adams in the drama, described him as a “magical man” during interviews at the time.

Adams died at Sussex County Hospital in Brighton on Saturday, with his wife Christine by his side.

Michael Rose, of The Michael Rose Organisation Ltd, paid tribute to Adams as an “absolute joy” and a talented actor, dancer and singer.

“He was one of the warmest gentlemen you could wish to work with,” Mr Rose said.

“He was an absolute joy. He was a dancer originally but there was nothing Tony couldn’t do.

“He was a very accomplished actor, he was a really good dancer and singer.

“He played Grandpa Potts in Chitty Chitty Bang Bang and was a joy to have in the company, as he was in every company.

“We shall miss him.”