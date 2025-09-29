Tony Blair set to be part of interim authority in Gaza known as ‘Board of Peace’

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Former UK prime minister Sir Tony Blair is set to be part of an interim authority in Gaza, according to Donald Trump’s peace plan.

The US President’s 20-point plan was revealed as Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu threw his support behind it at a press conference on Monday.

Mr Trump stated that they are “beyond very close” to a peace agreement and that this day is “potentially one of the great days ever in civilisation”.

The plan states that, if both sides agree, there will be an immediate ceasefire, the withdrawal of Israeli forces to “the agreed upon line”, and the release of all the hostages, followed by the release of Palestinian prisoners and a surge of aid into Gaza.

Gaza will then be temporarily governed by a transitional committee of qualified Palestinian and international experts, with oversight from a new international transitional body, referred to as the “Board of Peace”.

The “Board of Peace” will be chaired by Mr Trump, working alongside other international leaders, including Sir Tony.

This body will set the framework and handle the funding for the redevelopment of Gaza until the Palestinian Authority has undergone sufficient reform that it can take over.

Mr Trump told reporters after his meeting with Mr Netanyahu: “My plan calls for the creation of a new international oversight body, the ‘Board of Peace’…

“It will be headed by a gentleman known as President Donald J Trump of the United States.”

He added: “We’ll do it right, and we’re going to put leaders from other countries on and leaders that are very distinguished leaders.

“And we’ll have a board, and one of the people that wants to be on the board is the UK former Prime Minister Tony Blair – good man, very good man – and some others.

“They’ll be named over the next few days, and it’ll be quite the board. Everybody wants to be on it now.”

Sir Tony, who took the UK into the Iraq War in 2003, served as Middle East envoy for the quartet of international powers – the US, the EU, Russia and the UN – after leaving office.

He focused on bringing economic development to Palestine and creating conditions for a two-state solution.

Recently, he has been part of high-level planning talks with the US and other parties about the future of Gaza.

In August, he joined a White House meeting with Mr Trump to discuss plans for the territory, which US Middle East envoy Steve Witkoff said were “comprehensive”.

Responding to Monday’s announcement, Sir Tony said Mr Trump’s plan is “bold and intelligent” and thanked him for his willingness to chair the “Board of Peace”, labelling it a “huge signal of support and confidence in the future of Gaza”.

Sir Tony said: “President Trump has put down a bold and intelligent plan which, if agreed, can end the war, bring immediate relief to Gaza, the chance of a brighter and better future for its people, whilst ensuring Israel’s absolute and enduring security and the release of all hostages.

“It offers us the best chance of ending two years of war, misery and suffering and I thank President Trump for his leadership, determination and commitment.

“In particular, his willingness to chair the Board of Peace to oversee the new Gaza is a huge signal of support and confidence in the future of Gaza, of the possibility of Israelis and Palestinians finding a path to peace and of the potential for a broader regional and global alliance to counter the forces of extremism and promote peace and prosperity between nations.”

While Mr Trump’s peace plan has secured the support of Israel, as well as Arab countries like the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Hamas have not yet agreed to it.

Mr Trump said on Tuesday that, if Hamas rejects the deal, Mr Netanyahu would have his “full backing to do what you would have to do”.

He said: “Everyone understands that the ultimate result must be the elimination of any danger posed in the region, and that danger is caused by Hamas.”

Mr Netanyahu hailed the plan as a “critical step” towards peace in Gaza and beyond.

He said: “I believe that, today, we’re taking a critical step towards both ending the war in Gaza and setting the stage for dramatically advancing peace in the Middle East – and I think beyond the Middle East, very important Muslim countries.

“I support your plan to end the war in Gaza, which achieves our war aims.

“It will bring back to Israel all our hostages, dismantle Hamas’s military capabilities, end its political rule and ensure that Gaza never again poses a threat to Israel.”

He warned: “But if Hamas rejects your plan, Mr President, or if they supposedly accept it and then basically do everything to counter it, then Israel will finish the job by itself.

“This can be done the easy way, or it can be done the hard way, but it will be done.”

The Israeli prime minister also confirmed that he had apologised to the Prime Minister of Qatar, Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani, for the Israeli strike in Qatar on September 9.

He said he regrets “the loss of Qatari citizens”, who were not the target of the strikes.