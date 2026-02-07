Tony Blair pays tribute after death of election agent John Burton

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Sir Tony Blair has paid tribute to his constituency election agent John Burton, who has died aged 85, calling him his “mentor, guide and teacher”.

The former prime minister said he relied on Mr Burton, who also served as chairman of Sedgefield Labour Party and a borough councillor, for “analysis worthy of the best political consultant”.

Sir Tony, who was MP for Sedgefield from 1983 to 2007, said he had been left bereft by Mr Burton’s death.

He said: “John Burton was my close friend, mentor, guide and teacher for over 40 years.

“Ever since, shortly before the 1983 election, I stepped into his home during that year’s European Cup Winners’ Cup final which Aberdeen won under Alex Ferguson, and was told to sit quiet until the match ended, I knew I had met a fellow soul.

“John had an extraordinary talent for politics. No-one read the game better or had clearer and almost infallible judgment.

“As prime minister I would seek his advice on anything touching public opinion or the fortunes of the government and know I would get an unvarnished and unswerving analysis worthy of the best political consultant in the country.

“He was smart. But he was also caring, enormous fun with a brilliant sense of humour and company I sought as much for the laughter as for the advice.

“His passing leaves me quite bereft.”

He offered his condolences to Mr Burton’s children, Caroline and Jonathan, and the “Trimdon crew who were and are my friends and support”.

Labour MP Alan Strickland, whose Newton Aycliffe and Spennymoor seat includes much of Sir Tony’s former constituency, said: “John leaves a huge legacy.

“As election agent to Tony Blair, chair of Sedgefield Labour Party and a Sedgefield Borough councillor, John made a major contribution to our area and the Labour movement.”