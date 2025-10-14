Tony Caunter dead: Beloved actor who played Roy Evans in Eastenders dies aged 88

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Actor Tony Caunter, who played Roy Evans in EastEnders, has died aged 88.

Caunter played the character for nine years, from 1994 to 2003.

In the BBC soap, Roy, a car dealer, was a love interest for the character of Pat Butcher, played by Pam St Clement.

Roy and Pat went on to marry as part of the soap storyline.

A statement from Caunter’s family said: “It is with enormous sadness that we bring the curtain down on our wonderful and hugely loved father, Tony Caunter, who died peacefully yesterday evening, just eight days after his beloved wife of 63 years, Fran, also passed away.

“Dad was 88 years old.

“After a long and fulfilling life on and off screen and stage, Tony leaves a daughter and three sons, seven grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.

“He will be missed by all.”

open image in gallery Tony Caunter, who played Roy Evans in EastEnders, and Pam St Clement, who played his wife, Pat ( Tony Harris/PA )

The family added: “We would like to thank the NHS staff at Eastbourne District General Hospital for their incredible care during his final hours, and to everyone at Eastbourne Gardens nursing home for the care and compassion they have given dad over the past two months.”

They ended their statement saying they request privacy “at this extremely difficult time”.

During Caunter’s time playing Roy, one of the headline-making EastEnders storylines involved Pat’s affair with her ex, Frank Butcher, played by Mike Reid.

Caunter’s other acting roles included Pennies From Heaven, Tumbledown, and TV series Juliet Bravo.

He also appeared in the TV drama series Boon, which starred EastEnders’ Michael Elphick.

A statement from EastEnders said: “It is with great sadness that we learn of the passing of Tony Caunter.

“Tony will forever be loved and respected by everyone at EastEnders for his warmth, kindness and humour as well as being greatly remembered by all those at home who instantly took Roy to their hearts.

“Roy will always be remembered for his great love of Pat, despite him famously declaring his distaste in her choice of earrings, which gave us all one of Walford’s greatest love affairs.

“Tony will never be forgotten by all those who worked alongside him for many years and everyone at EastEnders sends their love and condolences to Tony’s family and friends.”