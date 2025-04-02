Shoppers told not to eat popular chocolate bars due to risk of ‘small stones’

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A popular chocolate brand has warned its customers to not eat certain batches of two of its large bars as they may contain “small stones”.

Tony’s Chocolonely issued the warning for its Dark Almond Sea Salt and Everything Bar on 1 April, saying: “We wish this were an April Fools’, but we’d never kid about the quality of our products.”

The company told customers to return the chocolate to the supermarket where they purchased it to receive a full refund.

The food recall affects the two bars with the lot codes 162633, 162614, 163061, 4331, 4332 and 4333.

Dark Almond Sea Salt bars with the best before dates 28 February 2026 and 2 April 2026, and Everything bars with a best before date between the 26 and 28 November of this year should be avoided.

open image in gallery Dark Almond Sea Salt bars with the best before dates 28 February 2026 and 2 April 2026 has been recalled ( Tony's Chocolonely )

open image in gallery Everything bars with the best before date between the 26 and 28 November of this year is also affected ( Tony's Chocolonely )

The company explained on its website that it managed to trace the issue back to one of its almond suppliers.

Following an investigation, it discovered the new origin of almonds in a limited batch was “insufficiently processed” at the supplier’s factory, resulting in small stones being present in the final product.

In a statement, Tony’s Chocolonely said: “We are extremely sorry to have to issue this recall, and for the inconvenience that this will cause people who purchased these products.

“Whilst the probability of a product being affected is low, we always put the safety and satisfaction of our consumers first and that is why we have made the decision to recall these products.

“We apologise to consumers and our partners for the impact this will have.”