Two men dead after being pulled from sea in Devon

Get the free Morning Headlines email for news from our reporters across the world Sign up to our free Morning Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Morning Headlines email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Two men in their 20s have died after being pulled from the sea in Devon, leading emergency services to urge “everybody to be vigilant to the dangers of the coast” over the Bank Holiday weekend.

Police were called at around 9am on Saturday to assist the Coastguard following reports of concern for two people in the water off the coast of Oddicombe, Torbay.

Following an emergency rescue operation, the two men, who were both in their 20s, were pulled from the water and one was declared dead at the scene.

The second man died after being taken to Torbay District Hospital.

Superintendent Ben Davies said: “With more people likely to be out near water this Bank Holiday weekend, emergency services are urging everybody to be vigilant to the dangers of the coast and follow water safety advice.”

Devon & Cornwall Police said both of the men’s next of kin have been informed, and inquiries continue while a file will be prepared for the coroner.

The operation involved the Coastguard Rescue Team from Torbay and the RNLI’s inshore lifeboat from Teignmouth & Dawlish.

The Devon Air Ambulance was despatched, and Devon and Cornwall Police and the South Western Ambulance Service were also involved.

This comes after Cumbria Police named Lewis Michael Kirkpatrick as the 15-year-old boy whose body was found in a Carlisle river.

Lewis, who was from Carlisle, was found shortly after 1.30pm on Saturday after emergency services received reports that he and three other teenage boys had got into trouble in the River Eden on Friday evening.

A 14-year-old who was airlifted to hospital on Friday remains in a critical condition, while one of the group managed to swim to safety and another was rescued by a member of the public, the force said.

Officers were alerted to the four boys struggling in the water in the city’s Rosehill area at 6.41pm on Friday, prompting the launch of a large multi-agency search.

For water safety advice, visit here.