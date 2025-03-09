Tories to attempt to increase earnings threshold for migrants and partners

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Migrants will have to earn more to qualify for a work visa and will not be able to bring partners to the UK unless they have been married for two years, under proposals tabled by the Conservative Party.

In amendments to the Border Security, Asylum and Immigration Bill that is making its way through the House of Commons, the party has suggested migrants will have to earn £38,700 in order to secure permission to live and work in the UK. The Tories said it will ensure migrants are “self-sufficient and do not rely on the state”.

The move had been mooted by the then-Conservative government last year. However, upon entering office, the new Labour administration commissioned a review that will report in June.

Other suggested changes include anyone who has been granted a work visa will be unable to apply for any form of benefits from the Government, including housing support.

Conservative Shadow home secretary Chris Philp said: “We need to dramatically reduce immigration. The numbers coming into the UK on family visas have been far too high, and these measures will fix that.”

The proposals will also target spousal and family visas. Spouses must also earn £38,700, must be aged over 23, must have been married for at least two years, and none will be issued to first cousins.

An overall annual cap on family visas has also been tabled. There were 86,049 family visas issued in 2024, 7% higher than in 2023. However, the number has been falling since the Labour Party came to power in July.

It will also attempt to put the Conservative policy of people only being granted indefinite leave to remain if they have been in Britain for at least 10 years in to law. This would double the current five-year threshold.

On asylum, the party will also advance an amendment to revoke someone’s asylum status if they have returned to their country of origin, even if the country is deemed unsafe. It means those going on holiday to their home country would lose their asylum status.

Mr Philp added: “For too long we have seen mass low-skilled low-wage immigration into the UK. We now know that actually costs the taxpayer money, puts pressure on services and undermines social cohesion.

“The Conservatives are under new leadership. Mass immigration must end, and instead I want to see far, far smaller numbers of genuinely high-skilled migrants.”

A Home Office source said that the Conservatives “left a system in chaos and our borders weaker”.

The source added: “They could have progressed these measures in any of the many immigration bills they passed in Government, including the three they passed whilst Chris Philp was a Home Office minister.

“The Labour Government is getting a grip on the system. Our Border Security Bill will bring in counter-terror style powers to disrupt the criminal smuggling gangs making millions out of small boat crossings, as well as ensuring police and immigration officers have the powers they need to act where anyone poses a public safety threat.”

They said that all amendments will be examined as part of the parliamentary process.