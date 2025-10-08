Tories are only party that can meet ‘test of our generation’, says Badenoch

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Kemi Badenoch insisted her party was the only one that could “meet the test of our generation” as she gave her closing address to the Conservative Party conference.

The Tory leader thanked members in the conference hall in Manchester for “standing by” the party, alluding to its polling difficulties and a slate of defections to Reform UK.

She said: “In the 2020s, our test is to restore a strong economy, secure our borders and rebuild Britain’s strength so our children inherit a country that works.

“Ladies and gentlemen, conference, thank you. Thank you for standing by the only party that can meet the test of our generation, the only party that can deliver a stronger economy and stronger borders.”

Mrs Badenoch said the Conservative Party has “made life better for so many” over the years and steered the country through its “darkest days”, as she urged the party to be ready to “do the same again”.

Drawing comparisons with other nations, she said that while Britain was “defining what a woman is”, China had built five nuclear reactors.

Mrs Badenoch said the UK is “addicted to migration” and finds itself in a state where it has “potholes that have been around for so long, people are holding birthday parties” for them.

Her address brings to a close a conference overshadowed by questions about her leadership and the threat to the party from Reform.

The day before her speech, Nigel Farage’s party announced 20 councillors had defected from the Tories, while a poll published by More in Common on Wednesday showed the Conservatives continue to languish in third place.