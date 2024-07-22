Escaped tortoise causes railway disruption after being spotted on tracks

Support truly

An escaped tortoise causes disruption for train services as it launched a low-speed escape attempt after trespassing on the railway.

The runaway reptile, named Solomon, was caught on the tracks near Ascot in Berkshire as he crawled along the rail towards Bagshot.

It led to the disruption of four services on Friday evening.

Solomon was going to be taken to a vet in Staines before his owner came forward ( GWR )

Engineers picked the tortoise up and put it on the next passing train, with arrangements to drop it off at a vet in Staines.

A Network Rail Wessex Spokesperson wrote on X: “On Friday (19 July), there was a trespasser of an unusual nature on the tracks at Ascot as an escaped tortoise called Solomon was moving ‘at pace’ (according to the incident report) towards Bagshot.

“Network Rail teams arranged for the next train heading into Ascot from Aldershot to stop shortly to allow the tortoise to be rescued, getting the shellebrity onto the train to bring it into the station.

“Arrangements had been made to drop off the tortoise at a vets in Staines, however the owner was able to come and collect Solomon.

“We are sorry to any passengers who were disrupted during this incident. While we are delighted that this story has a happy ending and can reassure passengers that our everyone home safe, every day ambitions extend to pets, we must remind everyone that the railway is dangerous.

“Trains need several football pitches to stop from full speed and there are less obvious dangers such as the, always on, electrified third rail.

“We also ask that our lineside neighbours ensure that their fencing is secure to prevent human, or animal incursions onto the track.”

The internet erupted with memes of Solomon being seemingly detained by rail staff and others asking if it was going faster than national rail services in the region.

Another asked: “Why are my train delays never caused by things like this? (also who loses such a huge pet tortoise)”.

Network Rail suggested the owner’s home is next to the rail track and that the tortoise may have got through a gap in their fence.

In September last year swans delayed South Western Rail services for two days running.

In June, a major section of the route between Heathrow Airport in west London and Abbey Wood in south-east London was blocked, with passengers on board trains reporting that they were told a swan was blocking part of the route.

At the time, someone joked on social media that “there’s a baby swan on the track causing delays. Driver says it’s due to cygnet failure”.