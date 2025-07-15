Open-top London tourist bus crashes into tree
Police were called to the collision on Bedford Way, Russell Square, on Tuesday afternoon
A sightseeing bus carrying tourists collided with a tree in central London.
Police were called to the crash on Bedford Way, Russell Square, around 2.30pm on Tuesday.
Photos show the bus roof was crumpled from the impact, with shattered windows and bent metal supports.
The London Fire Brigade said two fire engines and a fire rescue unit from Euston and Soho fire stations attended the scene.
Although no one needed hospital care, paramedics treated several people at the scene.
The vehicle was operating as part of a hop-on, hop-off sightseeing service, popular among tourists keen to discover London’s landmarks.
The open-top bus had a covered section at the front, which absorbed most of the impact. Behind it were uncovered seats on the upper deck.
A Metropolitan Police spokesperson said: “Police were called at 2.37pm on Tuesday 15 July following a single vehicle collision on Bedford Way, WC1.
“The vehicle, a bus was involved in a collision with a tree. Officers attended with the London Ambulance Service and the London Fire Brigade.
“Those involved sustained minor injuries. The road remains closed.”
A London Ambulance Service spokesperson said it sent an ambulance crew, a paramedic in a fast response car, and an incident response officer to the scene.
Paramedics assessed two people and discharged them at the scene, the spokesperson added.
A London Fire Brigade spokesperson said: “Firefighters were called to a road traffic collision on Bedford Way in Euston this afternoon.
“Crews made the scene safe after a bus collided with a tree. The brigade was called at 2.45pm and two fire engines and a fire rescue unit from Euston and Soho fire stations attended the scene.”
