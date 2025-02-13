YouTuber on hunt for birthday partner born on same day in same hospital as him

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A YouTuber born at St Thomas’ Hospital in London is on the hunt for someone who shares his exact birthday and birthplace to celebrate his 30th.

Max Fosh, 29, a YouTuber with more than four million followers, decided to set himself the ultimate needle in a haystack challenge ahead of his milestone birthday.

Born at St Thomas’ Hospital on April 3 1995, he is hoping to mark the occasion with a reunion made up of others who were born on that day in the same hospital.

“I want to know who these people are! I want to know what lives they’ve led,” he told the PA news agency.

“I felt like it was a fun challenge and also I had no plans for my 30th, so I’ve got nothing better to do really.”

His YouTube bio reads “subscribe if you’re a silly billy” and features such videos as “I Hatched A Fish From Supermarket Caviar” and his most popular video “I Made Tourists Think They Landed At The Wrong Airport” which has 16 million views.

Fosh’s latest challenge has already seen him appear on Radio One with Greg James, but despite the host’s enthusiasm for the project, it has yet to bear fruit.

“We were on Radio One this morning (February 13), and I haven’t heard anything,” he said.

“Greg replied and said there was a lot of silly nonsense going on, so I don’t think any solid leads just yet.

“I’m going to try a few different angles, and getting it out as far and wide as possible is one of them. But I really have no idea whether this is going to work or not.”

The YouTuber has booked a function room at St Thomas’ Hospital where he will hope to host his fellow birthday twins on April 3.

“So if no one turns up, it will just be me with some very sad balloons,” he said.

“I’m sure there’s going to be some awkward chit chat like, ‘right, start at the beginning. What did you do for your first birthday?’.”

Asked what message he would like to send to anyone who shares his exact birthday and birthplace, Fosh said: “Come on down! I’ll make sure I get nice Waitrose squeaky sausages.”