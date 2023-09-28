Get the free Morning Headlines email for news from our reporters across the world Sign up to our free Morning Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Morning Headlines email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Tower Bridge was stuck in an open position bringing traffic to a complete standstill in central London.

The landmark crossing had opened to allow a boat pass underneath on the River Thames at around 1.15pm on Thursday.

Sailing Barge Adieu was scheduled to go under the bridge at that time but it is thought the iconic hydraulic see-saw struggled to close again causing mayhem on London’s roads.

People sarcastically cheered as the bridge finally closed more than half an hour later, according to an eyewitness.

Passerby Dave Bushe told The Independent: “I first thought it was nice to see the bridge open but then realised something might be wrong due to the different angles.

“I watched it for a little while. A lot of traffic [built up] with two tourist buses waiting on the bridge and large crowds.

He added: “I was almost more excited to see a Thames seal which I had never seen before pop up [in the water]. There were cheers from the bridge as it eventually closed with bikes first allowed through and then traffic a moment later.”

Tower Bridge had opened to allow the £400,000 Thames sailing barge now transformed into a 1,394 sq ft house boat underneath.

Crowds gather to watch the bridge open at various times in the day (PA Wire)

The nearly 100-year-old SB Adieu had been on a mooring at St Katharine Docks in London close to the Tower of London.

The 87ft long boat was one of seven commissioned by Frederick William Horlock in 1929 yet still remains in racing condition.

When it was completed in 1894, Tower Bridge was the largest and most sophisticated bascule bridge ever completed (‘bascule’ comes from the French word for ‘seesaw’)