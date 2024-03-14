Anger as Tower Hamlets mayor removes Palestinian flags after ‘no go zone’ row

Get the free Morning Headlines email for news from our reporters across the world Sign up to our free Morning Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Morning Headlines email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

The mayor of an inner-London authority has sparked a backlash after saying he will remove Palestinian flags from flying above the council’s buildings.

Lutfur Rahman has said he has taken the “difficult decision” to remove the flags in Tower Hamlets, which he claimed “are being used to unfairly attack the people of the borough and further the Islamophobic narrative.”

Announcing the decision on X, Mr Rahman denied the flags were “symbols of division” but were “symbols of solidarity and sympathy” with thousands being killed in Gaza.

Lutfur Rahman said as mayor he had to make difficult decisions (PA)

Mr Rahman said he had decided to begin removing the flags following advice from the council’s chief executive Stephen Halsey.

“I understand that those who have erected these flags across the borough have done so in line with our strong tradition of solidarity and I reject that they are symbols of division,” he said in a lengthy statement. “They are symbols of solidarity and sympathy for those enduring extreme suffering in Gaza. We must not forget that over 30,000 people have now been killed, 70 per cent of whom are women and children.

“The flags certainly had an impact and made residents’ views clear.

“Although these flags are an understandable expression of solidarity, I now feel they are being used to unfairly attack the people of the borough and further the Islamophobic narrative.”

The mayor stressed he was still calling for an immediate and permanent ceasefire in Gaza.

Palestinian flags have become a regular site in central London during weekend protests (AFP via Getty Images)

But residents replied saying the mayor had performed an “embarrassing” climbdown and “caved in” to pressure to remove the flags.

Human rights lawyer Mohammed Akunjee, who has worked with Shamima Begum, posted on X: “The Gov and the Labour Party are responsible for the most islamophobic atmosphere I have ever known. Rushanara Ali the MP for Bethnal Green has remained silent whilst our borough has been targeted.”

An independent parliamentary candidate for Bethnal Green and Stepney, he added: “I call on all residents to display the Palestinian flag in their windows in solidarity.

“I am sure we all can imagine the pressure and bullying Lutfor Rahman has been subjected to in order for him to make this statement.”

One teenager, posted on X: “Damn bro caved into the pressure. Disappointing. Tower Hamlets is meant to be one of the biggest supporters of the Palestinian cause in the UK and we can’t even show that?”

Another posted: “I am very sorry to read this - and disappointed in you. Last time I was in Tower Hamlets with my (Jewish) husband we felt really lifted by the sight of so many Palestinian flags. It was good to feel we were somewhere that Palestine has the support of so many decent people.”

One local added on X: “As a resident, I think this is a terrible decision that should be reconsidered. The flags mark the borough as proudly being on the right side of history. To remove is wrong.”

The climbdown comes after the council was threatened with criminal prosecutions or legal proceedings for judicial review by UK Lawyers for Israel (UKLFI) unless it removed the flags, according to their post on X.

Jonathan Turner, chief executive of UKLFI, said: “After months of ignoring the voice of a significant number of Jewish and other residents of Tower Hamlets, we are pleased that Lutfur Rahman has at last been forced, following our threat of a legal action, to remove the divisive and inflammatory flags.

“It is also regrettable that the police failed to enforce the criminal law.”

The move comes after Tory MP Paul Scully announced he is stepping down at the next general election after comments he made about London and Birmingham were met with uproar.

Mr Scully evoked ire after he said that parts of Tower Hamlets and Birmingham Sparkhill were “no go” areas due to people “abusing” their own religion.

Both areas have a large Muslim population. Tower Hamlets has the largest Muslim population of any local authority area in the UK at 39.9 per cent according to the 2021 census.

In October then Home Secretary Suella Braverman said waving a Palestinian flag on British streets “may not be legitimate” if it is deemed to be a show of support for acts of terrorism.

She had told police officers to use the “full force of the law” against any shows of support for Hamas or bids to intimidate the UK’s Jewish community in the wake of the attack on Israel.

It came as Shabana Mahmood, Labour’s shadow secretary of state for justice and one of the first Muslim women to be elected to the House of Commons, warned of an “explosion” in Islamophobia not being reported to police. Campaign groups have also reported a 365 per cent surge in anti-Muslim hate incidents across the UK following Hamas’s attack on Israel in October last year.