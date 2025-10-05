Tracy-Ann Oberman says Jews ‘deeply traumatised’ after synagogue attack

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Former EastEnders actress Tracy-Ann Oberman has said Jewish people have been left “deeply traumatised” by an attack on a Manchester synagogue which saw two people killed.

The 59-year-old said she had friends who attend the Heaton Park Hebrew Congregation Synagogue in Crumpsall, Manchester, where the incident took place, who “watched it unfold live from the window”.

Three men are still in hospital after the car and knife attack, while four people remain in custody in connection with the incident after police were granted extra time to question them.

The actress, who is best known for playing Chrissie Watts in the BBC soap, said: “I have to say that we are frightened, we are deeply traumatised by what happened, and we are beginning to feel very angry.

“Because we have been saying for the past two years that this was not just a possibility, it wasn’t a case of if it was going to happen, it was a case of when it was going to happen.

“And we have told this Government before, this one and the Government that are in charge now, that we have been intimidated and frightened by relentless antisemitism for two years, growing up as a Jew in this country.

“And it’s been completely normalised all of my life, is that every synagogue, every Jewish school, every Jewish art centre that you go into, any Jewish event, you have had to have security, lots of security because of the continuing death threats.

“So that is normalised, but the last two years has seen it go up to a whole other level.”

Oberman said she believed “free speech is everything” but said it “gets to a point where free speech and intimidation, and incitement, which goes against the law, has to be tackled”.

She added: “Antisemitism is the oldest hatred, and while, of course, legitimate concern and care, and vocalising pain and wanting a better future for Palestinians, and the end of the war in Gaza cannot be conflated and must never be mixed in with anti-Jewish vernacular.

“And that is what we have seen a rise of, and it has absolutely contributed to what happened the other day.”

The London-born actress said she has had to “have security constantly” while recently working on theatre projects.

It comes after the attack took place on Yom Kippur, the holiest day in the Jewish calendar, and saw Jihad Al-Shamie, 35, who was on bail for an alleged rape, shot dead by police as he targeted the place of worship.