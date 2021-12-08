Norway considers call to send second Christmas tree after flood of criticism for Trafalgar Square spruce

‘We have to look through the tree to the symbolism,’ says Oslo mayor as she says proposal unlikely to pass

Jon Sharman
Wednesday 08 December 2021 11:03
Comments
Trafalgar Square Christmas tree lights switched on

Officials in Norway were deciding on Wednesday on whether to send a new Christmas tree for Trafalgar Square, following online mockery of the condition of the current centrepiece.

The Norwegian spruce has attracted criticism for looking somewhat the worse for wear after its journey across the North Sea.

Ungrateful Britons have described it as appearing “flea-bitten” and suggested its state might be revenge for the sacking of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer as Manchester United manager.

Norway sends the UK a Christmas tree for Trafalgar Square every year as thanks for its attempts to defend the country from Nazi predations during the Second World War.

Councillors in Oslo were meeting on Wednesday to vote on budgetary matters – including whether to provide the funds for a new tree.

Recommended

Norway’s gift tree stands in Trafalgar Square

(Getty Images)

The proposal was put forward by conservative representative Anne Haabeth Rygg, who suggested Oslo pay for a new tree to be felled in Britain, rather than having another one sent from Norway which might not arrive in time for Christmas.

However, the mayor of Oslo said she would not vote in favour and that the measure was unlikely to pass.

Marianne Borgen told BBC Radio 4’s Today programme: “It will be voted down. There is no way it will get a majority in the city council.”

Ms Borgen said the existing tree was “not a Disney tree, not a plastic tree” but a specimen from a natural forest and that an uneven appearance was to be expected.

But she said she was not offended by the criticisms of internet keyboard warriors. She added: “This debate comes up from time to time and that is because people care.

“My experience is that people love this tradition ... It’s a token of our gratitude from the people of Oslo and Norway for the support we received from Britain during the Second World War.”

Recommended

Ms Borgen said the 90-year-old tree “looked really beautiful and marvellous when we cut it down” but that some damage may have occurred during shipping.

“We have to look through the tree to the symbolism,” she added. “Of friendship, hope, and especially now, I think that traditions are so important and give us something to hold onto in times of insecurity.”

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged in