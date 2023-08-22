Trafalgar Square evacuated after police incident

Get the free Morning Headlines email for news from our reporters across the world Sign up to our free Morning Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

An area of Trafalgar Square has been cordoned off following reports of a “distressed” man on the roof of the National Gallery, police said.

The Met Police was called to the London gallery at 2.35pm today after a man in a “distressed condition” was spotted on its roof.

The force said: ‘London Ambulance Service have also attended and are attempting to make contact with the man. Officers have attended and local roads have been closed as a precaution.’”

The National Gallery said in a statement: “We’ve temporarily closed the National Gallery, including Summer on the Square. We’ll keep you updated about when we’re able to reopen.”