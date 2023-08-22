Trafalgar Square evacuated after police incident
Police were called to the London gallery at 2.35pm today after a man in a ‘distressed condition’ was spotted on its roof
An area of Trafalgar Square has been cordoned off following reports of a “distressed” man on the roof of the National Gallery, police said.
The Met Police was called to the London gallery at 2.35pm today after a man in a “distressed condition” was spotted on its roof.
The force said: ‘London Ambulance Service have also attended and are attempting to make contact with the man. Officers have attended and local roads have been closed as a precaution.’”
The National Gallery said in a statement: “We’ve temporarily closed the National Gallery, including Summer on the Square. We’ll keep you updated about when we’re able to reopen.”
