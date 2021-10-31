Two trains crash between Andover and Salisbury as police and fire crews respond

Alastair Jamieson
Sunday 31 October 2021 20:08
(Independent)

Police, fire and ambulance crews are attending the scene of a crash involving two trains at Grateley, between Andover and Salisbury.

Wiltshire Police said it would provide updates “as soon as we have more information.”

