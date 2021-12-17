Train fares: how does the next rise compare with previous years?
Here are the average annual rises for every year since 2010.
Britain’s train fares increase every year.
Figures for 2010-2020 were provided by the Rail Delivery Group.
No confirmed figures have been published for 2021.
2010: 1.1%
2011: 6.2%
2012: 5.9%
2013: 3.9%
2014: 2.8%
2015: 2.2%
2016: 1.1%
2017: 2.3%
2018: 3.4%
2019: 3.1%
2020: 2.7%
2021: Around 2.6% in England and Wales In Scotland peak and off-peak tickets rose by 1.6% and 0.6% respectively.
