Train strikes - live: Lynch asks government to ‘tone down rhetoric’ and ‘settle dispute’
Mick Lynch, the Rail, Maritime and Transport (RMT) union boss has asked called on transport secretary Grant Shapps to “tone down the rhetoric and get on with his job” to "settle this dispute".
His remarks came after Mr Shapps accused the union of "damaging people's lives" after thousands of commuters were affected last week due to the biggest rail strike in the UK in more than three decades.
Train services were crippled again on Saturday due to another 24-hour strike by thousands of workers in a bitter dispute over jobs, pay and conditions.
Urging Mr Shapps to engage in talks, the union boss said: "So if Grant Shapps wants to be constructive that’s what he can do. He needs to tone down the rhetoric and get on with his job, which is to settle this dispute."
Last week's strikes were called as part of a dispute over pay and conditions on the railways, after the government asked train operating companies to find savings through “modernisation”.
Labour MP donates to strike fund
Labour MP Nadia Whittome has donated £2,000 to the Rail, Maritime and Transport (RMT) union’s strike fund.
“These rail workers are leading the way for all workers. They’re the ones who need a pay rise, not MPs,” Ms Whittome said.
Scottish Labour leader blames UK government for rail strikes
Scottish Labour leader Anas Sarwar said the rail strikes were “entirely of the UK government’s making”.
“It is important to give solidarity to striking workers at picket lines and it is important to recognise that this is a crisis entirely of the UK government’s making,” Mr Sarwar told Channel 4.
“The workers don’t want to strike, the unions don’t want to strike, the public doesn’t want the strike, and all of them demand better of this government. And I think Grant Shapps needs to stop playing the political games, stop the culture war here, get around the table and get a deal (sic).”
Brandon Lewis criticised for using train driver salaries in strike interview
Brandon Lewis has been criticised for referring to train drivers’ salaries while discussing the RMT rail strike - just a day after prime minister Boris Johnson did the same thing.
The Northern Ireland secretary appeared on Sky’s Sophy Ridge On Sunday programme where he said train drivers were earning between £56,000 and £70,000.
He added that the dispute - which prompted industrial action on Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday - is an “issue between the employer and unions” and that people want to see a resolution.
Joe Middleton reports.
Tory minister criticised for using train driver salaries in RMT strike interview
Brandon Lewis said train drivers are earning between £56,000 and £70,000 - but the union that represents most of them is not on strike
Welcome to The Independent’s live blog on the aftermath of the biggest rail strike in more than three decades in the UK.
