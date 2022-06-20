Train strikes - latest updates: Walkout set to go ahead this week
Unions warn disruption could last until Christmas
Grant Shapps urges rail workers to not go on strike
Industrial action on the railways could stretch until Christmas, unions have warned as they prepare for the biggest strike in three decades.
A union source told The Daily Telegraph that the RMT had a “mandate for strike action for six months”.
Leaders accused the government of “inflaming” tensions over the dispute by failing to get around the negotiating table. The governement says it is up to the unions and their employers to find a solution.
Services on the railways and London Underground will be crippled from midnight in the biggest walkout in the industry for more than 30 years in a row over pay, jobs and conditions.
Union leaders have accused the government of “inflaming” tensions over the rail dispute that is due to see widespread strikes beginning tonight.
Barristers vote to go on strike in row over legal aid funding amid court backlog
Barristers have voted to go on strike in a row over legal aid funding.
The Criminal Bar Association (CBA), which represents barristers in England and Wales, said several days of court walkouts will begin from next week.
My colleague Thomas Kingsley will have more on this story as it comes in:
Half of Glastonbury trains axed amid strike action
More than half of the trains due to serve the Glastonbury Festival have been cancelled because of rail strikes.
Tens of thousands of revellers will be forced to find alternative routes to the site in Pilton, Somerset.
Great Western Railway (GWR) is operating just five services from London Paddington to Castle Cary on Thursday, with a total of 24 between Wednesday and Friday.
Before the industrial action was announced, 51 trains were expected to run on the route over the three-day period.
GWR told passengers: "We plan to maintain timetabled trains between Castle Cary and London Paddington throughout the course of the Glastonbury Festival.
"Some services might be subject to alterations to train times and we will be in contact with customers who have already booked seats on board those trains."
Recap: Dates and times of train strikes and services affected
Workers are set to walk out tomorrow, Thursday and Saturday in the biggest strikes on Britain’s railways in 30 years.
Simon Calder, our travel correspondent, has a write-up of why the strikes are taking place and what services will be affected.
Read it here:
When is the UK train strike? Dates, times and everything you need to know
Which days this week are the train strikes?
Minister rules out double digit pay rise
As we’ve been reporting, Simon Clarke, the chief secretary to the Treasury, has been on the broadcast round setting out the government’s position on the rail strikes.
He effectively ruled out a double-digit pay settlement for public-sector workers in line with inflation.
Asked about demands for pay increases in the context of the looming rail strike, Simon Clarke told Kay Burley on Sky News: "Public-sector pay discipline really matters here.
"We have an inflation problem in this country ... if we don't want that problem to either intensify or prolong itself, then we need to be sensible around pay awards.
"If we give awards which are above inflation in this landscape, then we are in a really difficult place in terms of bringing down inflation, which in turn obviously is driving the cost of living."
Network Rail’s ‘hands tied’ by government
Network Rail has had its "hands tied" behind its back by the government, a union boss has said.
Kevin Rowan, head of organisation and services at the TUC Union, told Times Radio that public sector pay review bodies have been restrained by ministers.
More comments below:
RMT pay demands ‘unrealistic’, minister says
The RMTs demands on pay are "unrealistic", a Treasury minister has said.
Simon Clarke spoke to LBC Radio earlier as rail workers prepare to go on strike in the biggest industrial action in 30 years.
The RMT is asking for a 7 per cent pay rise to offset soaring inflation.
More comments from Mr Clarke here:
Labour - transport secretary failing to take responsibility for finding solution
The transport secretary is failing to “step up” and take responsibility for finding a resolution to the rail strikes, Labour has claimed.
Shadow transport secretary Louise Haigh told Sky News she doesn’t want the strikes to go ahead but supports workers’ right to withdraw their labour.
“I find it utterly appalling, frankly, that Grant Shapps is refusing to step in...refusing to take responsibility...for finding a way forward,” she said.
Labour and unions are calling on ministers to get directly involved in the negotiations - the government says it is for the unions and their employers to find a way through the impasse.
More comments from Ms Haigh below:
ICYMI: Rail strikes ‘will cost Covid-hit tourism and leisure industry £1bn’
Experts have warned the government that the rail strikes could devastate Britain’s post-Covid recovery and cost key industries over a billion pounds.
My colleague Aisha Rimi reports:
Rail strikes ‘will cost Covid-hit tourism and leisure industry £1bn’
Next week’s planned strike action will be the ‘biggest dispute on the network since 1989’
Train strikes could continue into autumn
Industrial action on the railways could stretch into autumn, unions have warned.
Mick Lynch, general secretary of the RMT union, told the i newspaper that there “doesn’t seem to be much evidence at the moment that it’s going to go any other way”.
“The TSSA [union], which represents about 6000 Network Rail staff is balloting, Aslef, which along with us organises train drivers has about six or seven ballots being returned on July 11 – just a few weeks away. If there’s no settlement I can only see this escalating,” he said.
Meanwhile, a union source told the Telegraph that the RMT had a “mandate for strike action for six months”.
Which trains are running during the strike?
During the planned nationwide rail strikes for three dates in late June, only 22 per cent of passenger train services will run – most of them on key links to and from London.
Only around half of Britain’s rail network will be open on strike days, from around 7.30am until 6.30pm.
At Network Rail, the infrastructure provider, the most critical roles in the day-to-day running of the railway are 5,000 signallers.
Management and other staff are expected to cover about half the network for about 11 hours per day. Many lines will see no trains.
Wales and Scotland are expected to see a much smaller proportion of their networks open.
Across Great Britain, 4,500 of the usual 20,000 daily passenger trains are expected to run.
See our full guide on which trains are running during the strikes:
All the trains running during nationwide rail strike
In the forthcoming strikes by Network Rail signallers, only about 20% of lines will open for trains
