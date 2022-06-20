✕ Close Grant Shapps urges rail workers to not go on strike

Industrial action on the railways could stretch until Christmas, unions have warned as they prepare for the biggest strike in three decades.

A union source told The Daily Telegraph that the RMT had a “mandate for strike action for six months”.

Leaders accused the government of “inflaming” tensions over the dispute by failing to get around the negotiating table. The governement says it is up to the unions and their employers to find a solution.

Services on the railways and London Underground will be crippled from midnight in the biggest walkout in the industry for more than 30 years in a row over pay, jobs and conditions.

Union leaders have accused the government of “inflaming” tensions over the rail dispute that is due to see widespread strikes beginning tonight.

Services on the railways and London Underground will be crippled from midnight in the biggest walkout in the industry for more than 30 years in a row over pay, jobs and conditions.