Trains cancelled due to ‘very large’ tortoise on tracks in Norfolk

Get the free Morning Headlines email for news from our reporters across the world Sign up to our free Morning Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Morning Headlines email

A huge tortoise has caused “chaos” for rail passengers after finding its way on to train tracks in east England.

The injured reptile was discovered in Norfolk at around midday on Monday, near Harling Road station.

The tortoise forced trains to stop haring along the Breckland line, the region’s secondary railway route, which runs between Norwich and Cambridge.

Two trains were terminated early and one was delayed, according to rail operator Greater Anglia, which said services resumed shortly before 1:30pm.

One passenger travelling to Norwich, named Diane Akers, shared a photograph of the animal to Twitter just after midday, and said the animal was “still alive but in a bad way”.

The image appeared to show a large crack through the middle of its shell.

Another passenger, named Anna Debenham, tweeted that an announcement had been made to passengers apologising for a lengthy delay due to a “tortoise on the tracks”, later adding: “Amazingly I did not mishear that. There is indeed a tortoise on the tracks that is causing chaos.”

Apologising for the disruption to passengers, a Greater Anglia spokesperson said in a statement: “This was due to a very large, injured tortoise on the line near Harling Road. Network Rail attended and helped the animal. Services were able to run from 13.25.

“Two trains were terminated early and one service started 20 minutes late. Anyone who was been delayed for more than 15 minutes can claim delay repay.”

More follows...