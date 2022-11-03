Jump to content

Four injured as tram and car collide in Manchester

Crash closed part of tram line ahead of City game

Liam James
Thursday 03 November 2022 00:06
<p>Tram in Manchester city centre (file photo) </p>

Tram in Manchester city centre (file photo)

(Getty)

Four people have been taken to hospital after a tram collided with a Mercedes Benz in Manchester.

The crash took place on Ashton New Road, by Velopark tram stop just west of the Etihad Stadium, at around 6pm on Wednesday.

Two fire engines were sent to the scene and rescued four people from the Mercedes, who were assessed by paramedics before being sent to hospital.

The incident took place as Manchester City prepared to kick off at their home ground against Seville in a Champions League football match.

Services halted between Velopark and neighbouring Clayton East station after the crash. But post-match trams on the line all the way east from the Etihad to Ashton-Under-Lyne were cancelled.

A spokesperson for Greater Manchester Fire and Rescue Service (GMFRS) told Manchester Evening News: “Earlier this evening, just before 6pm, two fire engines from Philips Park and Gorton fire stations were called to a road traffic collision on Ashton New Road, Manchester, involving a car and a tram.

“The Technical Response Unit from Leigh also attended the scene.

“Four people were extricated from the vehicle and were assessed by a fire service trauma technician and paramedics from North West Ambulance Service before being conveyed to hospital.

“Firefighters worked alongside colleagues from Greater Manchester Police to make the area safe and departed after just over an hour at the scene.”

