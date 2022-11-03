Four injured as tram and car collide in Manchester

Get the free Morning Headlines email for news from our reporters across the world Sign up to our free Morning Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Four people have been taken to hospital after a tram collided with a Mercedes Benz in Manchester.

The crash took place on Ashton New Road, by Velopark tram stop just west of the Etihad Stadium, at around 6pm on Wednesday.

Two fire engines were sent to the scene and rescued four people from the Mercedes, who were assessed by paramedics before being sent to hospital.

The incident took place as Manchester City prepared to kick off at their home ground against Seville in a Champions League football match.

Services halted between Velopark and neighbouring Clayton East station after the crash. But post-match trams on the line all the way east from the Etihad to Ashton-Under-Lyne were cancelled.

A spokesperson for Greater Manchester Fire and Rescue Service (GMFRS) told Manchester Evening News: “Earlier this evening, just before 6pm, two fire engines from Philips Park and Gorton fire stations were called to a road traffic collision on Ashton New Road, Manchester, involving a car and a tram.

“The Technical Response Unit from Leigh also attended the scene.

“Four people were extricated from the vehicle and were assessed by a fire service trauma technician and paramedics from North West Ambulance Service before being conveyed to hospital.

“Firefighters worked alongside colleagues from Greater Manchester Police to make the area safe and departed after just over an hour at the scene.”