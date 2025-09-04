‘Trauma and lack of help’ key factors in suicidal feelings among autistic people

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Suicide in autistic people is a “really large-scale problem”, according to the author of a report which found inability to access support is a key issue for many.

The research, led by the University of Cambridge in collaboration with Bournemouth University, is believed to be the largest survey on autism and suicide to date that asked people directly about their experiences.

Almost 1,400 autistic people – all of whom had experienced suicidal thoughts and feelings at some point, and most of whom were based in the UK – were questioned on the factors which they felt contributed.

The study, published in the journal Autism in Adulthood, found loneliness, feelings of worthlessness or failure, hopelessness and mental illness were the highest rated contributing factors to suicidal thoughts and feelings.

Those who had experience of suicide plans or attempts highlighted factors such as bullying, difficulties accessing support and past trauma.

Of those who took part in the survey, almost two-thirds (64%) had a formal autism diagnosis.

The study stated: “Participants frequently referred to being late (diagonsed) or undiagnosed, sometimes implicitly (eg expressing confusion about their differences or difficulties), sometimes by making explicit connections between being undiagnosed and feeling different, ‘broken’ and confused, lacking support or receiving inappropriate support, and/or being victimised.

“Some participants cited the turmoil of receiving their diagnosis (which, for instance, they felt vindicated the cruelty of others) without any post-diagnostic support.”

The authors said their study builds on previous research which found that while approximately one in 10 people in the general population might have thoughts of suicide, this is as high as one in three for autistic people without learning disabilities.

Around one in 37 people in the general population might attempt suicide, compared to one in four autistic people without learning disabilities, they added.

The report’s lead author Rachel Moseley, a principal academic in psychology at Bournemouth University, said: “The study shows that suicide in autistic people is a really large-scale problem and it’s related to systemic issues.

“People highlighted being undiagnosed, being unable to access a diagnosis, being unable to access help, being victimised sometimes by the services that were apparently there to help them.

“They mentioned the benefits system (welfare) a lot, but also spoke about the NHS being unable to help or even making things worse, and the insufficiency of social care.

“Inability to access help and experiencing trauma were key factors in people’s suicidality.”

She said the findings should not scare anyone into thinking all autistic people will experience suicidal thoughts and feelings, but that she hopes the study can provide evidence to support efforts to ensure all autistic people get the support they need.

Ms Moseley, who is autistic and has previously experienced suicidal thoughts, said it is important that research is informed and led by autistic people rather than only being about them after death.

The research was published in the same week as an official report found the most common causes of death among 127 reviews into autistic adults in England without a learning disability who died between 2021 and 2023 were suicide, misadventure, or accidental death.

However, the authors of that annual learning from lives and deaths report (LeDeR) said that due to the small numbers and the type of deaths notified, the data may not be representative of the wider population of autistic people.

The charity Autism Action, which instigated the survey published on Thursday as part of efforts to reduce the number of autistic people who think about, attempt and die by suicide, said current data is not good enough.

Tom Purser, the charity’s chief executive, said: “The Government must significantly increase the evidence and data that underpins this, and then take meaningful action informed by an understanding of why autistic people continue to die prematurely.

“Right now, this is not happening. The overdue ‘Learning from Lives and Deaths’ report issued this week by the Government – over 10 months late – is a woeful example of how little the Government understands the issues.

“Sitting by and waiting for the data to improve by itself over the coming years, whilst more people die preventable deaths, is just not good enough.”

The survey findings also suggested that autistic people who are cisgender women, transgender or gender-divergent were more likely to have attempted suicide, although the authors cautioned that the majority of survey participants were cisgender women and so they may be overrepresented.

Overall, 326 participants were cisgender men and 718 cisgender women, with 325 transgender or gender-divergent.

They ranged in age from 16 to 89 years old.

A Department of Health and Social Care spokesperson said: “These findings are shocking, and we are committed to improving support for autistic people.

“The NHS is helping local areas deliver more autism assessment services, rolling out mandatory training for all NHS staff, along with enhanced autism training for psychiatrists.

“We are committed to reducing suicide and are transforming mental health services with an extra £688 million, and have hired 6,700 more mental health workers, delivering more talking therapies and providing better access to support through the NHS App.”