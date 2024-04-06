Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe: $6 for 6 months
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Travellers told to stop digging into Welsh hillside over fears of landslip

Residents say the works have been going on for more than a week

George Thompson
Saturday 06 April 2024 13:55
Comments
Blaenau Gwent Council has served a “stop notice” to the landowners
Blaenau Gwent Council has served a “stop notice” to the landowners (Google)

A traveller group has been ordered to stop removing tonnes of earth from a hillside in the Welsh valleys.

Blaenau Gwent Council has served a “stop notice” to the landowners, following locals raising fears the excavation could cause a landslip.

The earth has been removed from a sloping field next to Nantyglo Rugby Club in Blaenau Gwent, South Wales.

The works have been going on for more than a week, with residents complaining of heavy machinery since late March.

Stop notices are served by planning authorities when there are concerns there has been a breach of planning rules.

The notice will be in place for 28 days.

Speaking to the BBC, a Blaenau Gwent Council spokesperson said: “We consider that there has been a breach of planning control by the unauthorised excavation of this land.

“This includes importation of material, creation of embankments and re-profiling of the area.

“The (stop) notice requires that the activity specified is stopped with immediate effect.”

The council also said it has commissioned independent experts to assess the stability of the land but had concluded there was no immediate risk to properties in the area.

Ahead of the stop notice being issued, some 874 people signed a petition calling for a halt to the “unauthorised occupation” of the land.

One person said: “Why should people ride roughshod over planning regulation?

“If and when that landslips it will be the taxpayer picking up the tab.

“The council must act now and stop these unauthorised land works.”

Another said: “This is not just morally wrong but the risk of road collapse due to close excavation is massively increased.

“This is a very busy road they are digging alongside.”

The owner of the site told the BBC the land would be used for grazing horses, but did not deny there were plans to turn it into a settlement in the future.

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in