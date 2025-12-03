Treasury minister: inquiry into pre-Budget leaks under way

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A leak inquiry into how parts of the Budget were briefed to the media ahead of the November 26 statement is under way with “the full support of the Chancellor”, a Treasury minister has said.

Chief Secretary to the Treasury James Murray told the Commons the investigation by James Bowler, permanent secretary to the Treasury, will review “security processes to inform future fiscal events”.

Rachel Reeves has faced criticism after a number of major policies in her tax-raising Budget were leaked to the press beforehand.

Among them were briefings the Chancellor could raise the headline rate of income tax.

Further leaks then suggested this tax hike would no longer go ahead because of improved forecasting, with Commons Speaker Sir Lindsay Hoyle branding it the “hokey-cokey Budget” as he criticised briefings to the media.

The leaks were topped off by the unprecedented early publication of the Office for Budget Responsibility’s (OBR) economic and fiscal outlook, a document which provides analysis of all the Budget’s policies, in the hours before the Budget last week.

Richard Hughes, head of the watchdog, resigned on Monday over the inadvertent release.

Answering an urgent question in the Commons on Wednesday, Mr Murray paid tribute to the outgoing OBR chief and said the Government would “work closely with the OBR to ensure that robust security arrangements are in place before the spring forecast and for all future forecasts”.

He added: “The permanent secretary to the Treasury will conduct a review of the Treasury’s security processes to inform future fiscal events.

“As I said when I was again at this despatch box closing the Budget debate yesterday, the Government put the utmost weight on Budget security, including the prevention of leaks of information.

“A leak inquiry is now under way with the full support of the Chancellor and the whole Treasury team.”

Mr Murray also sought to dispel suggestions that ministers were unhappy with the OBR because a letter it sent to the Treasury Committee of MPs last week contributed to claims Ms Reeves “misled” voters over the state of the public finances.

In an unusual step, the watchdog decided to set out more detail of the timing of its pre-measures forecasts that showed the Chancellor was aware of the small forecast surplus when she gave her November 4 speech.

Mr Murray told the Commons: “There is also speculation in the press today surrounding the letter that the OBR sent to the Treasury Committee last Friday, which I wish to address clearly.

“The Chancellor was aware of that letter and was content for it to be published, and she agreed that with the permanent secretary.”

Elsewhere, Mr Murray faced questions about whether the Treasury leak inquiry could lead to further resignations.

Dame Meg Hillier, Labour chairwoman of the Treasury Committee, told MPs: “Leak inquiries have a habit of not finding someone responsible.

“But if somebody is found responsible, will they follow the lead set by Richard Hughes?”

Mr Murray said he would “not speculate on the outcome of the leak inquiry”, adding: “The Government take our obligations to this House very seriously, and last week we produced a Budget that delivers on our priorities for the British people.”