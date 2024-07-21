Support truly

Four people have been found dead in a car that collided with a tree in Gloucestershire in the early hours of Sunday morning.

The victims - described by police as four men - were inside a vehicle that left a road and collided with the tree near the A436 in Ullenwood.

Patrol officers came across the single-vehicle collision which involved a black Renault Clio Shortly before 2am on Sunday, police said.

A Gloucestershire Police spokesperson said: “The vehicle had left the road and collided with a tree, and four males who were inside the vehicle were deceased.

“Urgent work has been ongoing to identify all of those involved and notify their next of kin. The road remains closed in both directions between the A417 Air Balloon roundabout and Severn Springs while a collision investigation continues.”