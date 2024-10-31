Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now This election is still a dead heat, according to most polls. In a fight with such wafer-thin margins, we need reporters on the ground talking to the people Trump and Harris are courting. Your support allows us to keep sending journalists to the story.



Three children were among seven people taken to hospital after a land train tipped over at a holiday park in Cornwall.

Police, firefighters, two air ambulances and two coastguard helicopters were called to the incident at Tregoad Holiday Park, in St Martin, on Wednesday evening, Devon and Cornwall Police said.

The Looe Land Train – a Land Rover Defender towing a carriage of passengers – had “tipped over”, leaving several injured, in the crash at the campsite just before 7pm, said a spokesperson for the company that runs the vehicle.

“Our heartfelt thoughts to those impacted by this terrible accident,” they added.

Seven people, including the three children, were taken to Derriford Hospital in Plymouth for assessment and treatment. None of the injuries were considered to be life changing or life threatening, according to police.

A further 11 people were discharged at the scene, either with minor injuries or unharmed, the force said.

Police are appealing for any witnesses or drivers with dashcam footage to come forward.

In a statement issued on Thursday morning, the spokesperson for the Looe Land Train said: “As a small, family owned [and] run business we are still in shock and our thoughts go out to all of those injured [and] impacted.

“At this time, due to the ongoing investigation, we will not be adding further to this statement.”

A previous statement confirmed that the vehicle had tipped over and a number of passengers had been injured, adding: “We will be fully cooperating with any investigation by the authorities.”

All further Looe Land Train events for the half term, the compay’s final week of the 2024 season, have been cancelled. In the coming days, the firm said it will be in contact directly with anyone who has reserved tickets in order to make a full refund.

“As a family business we are devastated by tonight’s accident and our thoughts are with all of those injured or impacted,” the company spokesperson added.

An ambulance service spokesperson said it had sent seven double-crewed land ambulances, two air ambulances and a Hazardous Area Response Team to the scene on Wednesday evening.