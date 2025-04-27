UK ‘icons’ depicted in biscuit form to mark 100 years of chocolate digestive

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

An artist has used more than 1,000 biscuits to depict famous “British icons” to mark the 100th anniversary of the chocolate digestive.

Mosaic artist Ed Chapman, who previously created large portraits of actor Michael Caine and comedy duo Laurel and Hardy using coins, spent 180 hours completing three portraits of famous British people using McVitie’s digestive biscuit range.

Mr Chapman made biscuit portraits of singer David Bowie, journalist and newsreader Sir Trevor McDonald and actress Dame Judi Dench to mark 100 years of McVitie’s chocolate digestive after they were voted as “icons” by the general public.

He used a mix of milk gold, white and dark chocolate digestives in his artwork, meticulously placed on a white canvas to form the distinctive features of each famous person.

The three celebrities chosen to be handcrafted in biscuit form were part of a list of the top 10 British icons as chosen by 2,000 adults living in the UK in a poll commissioned by McVitie’s.

The public was asked to name their “true original British icons” who have shaped and formed British culture over the past century.

Among those listed were Queen Elizabeth II, Sir David Attenborough, Diana, Princess of Wales, Freddie Mercury, Stephen Hawking, Margaret Thatcher and John Lennon.

Benazir Barlet-Batada, marketing director for McVitie’s described Mr Chapman’s art as “remarkable” to celebrate the 100th anniversary of the biscuit classic.

She said: “As an all-round icon and the True Original of the biscuit world, McVitie’s Chocolate Digestives have long been intertwined with British culture and history, making it only fitting to immortalise other British icons in biscuit form as part of our 100th anniversary celebrations.

“From Bowie’s first UK number one hit in 1975, to Dame Judi Dench’s Oscar triumph, and Sir Trevor McDonald’s historic knighthood in 1999, these biscuits have been there through the decades, witnessing countless legendary moments.

“The portraits created by Ed are truly remarkable works of art, and the perfect way to play testament to McVitie’s rich heritage.”

Members of the public can view Mr Chapman’s artwork for free between May 2 and May 5 at the McVitie’s Chocolate Digestive Experience, an immersive pop-up on Regent Street in Piccadilly, London where visitors can learn about the biscuit’s history.