Former England star made bankrupt over £36k tax debt

Former England winger Trevor Sinclair has been adjudicated bankrupt over a £36,000 tax debt.

The former QPR, West Ham and Manchester City star scooped 12 England caps during his career and made a fortune before becoming a TV and radio pundit.

But on Thursday he was made bankrupt by HMRC after failing to pay taxes and penalties totalling £36,424.

The debt related to pundit work undertaken in the 2021-22 tax year.

Sinclair, 52, had previously been given extra time to come up with the money or alternative proposals to pay. However, he did not turn up to court.

Judge Caroline Wilkinson said HMRC had received no contact from Sinclair and concluded that he is "unable to pay his debts as they fall due".

open image in gallery Trevor Sinclair played for England at the 2002 World Cup ( Getty )

The case previously reached Central London County Court in April, where the judge heard that Sinclair ended up owing a sizeable chunk of cash to the taxman after his accountant died.

The amount includes two large sums of over £13,000 for work as a pundit, plus outstanding National Insurance and penalty payments, HMRC lawyers said.

The taxman had wanted a bankruptcy order, with HMRC barrister Shabab Rizvi saying: “The debtor is a former Premier League footballer and should have the means to satisfy the debt, but there's been no contact with HMRC at all."

However, the case was adjourned to give him more time to pay after his lawyer Robert Lee told the court Sinclair was working in the media and "currently in receipt of a job offer in Saudi Arabia".

He said the debt arose from Sinclair "being considered self-employed when he ought not to have been".

Giving him the extra time in April, Judge Wilkinson warned the former footballer he had to face the reality of his situation, commenting: “Mr Sinclair has to wake up to the fact that there’s no more head in the sand because this is serious”.

open image in gallery Trevor Sinclair carved out a successful career as a pundit after retiring from playing ( Getty )

But when the case returned to court on Thursday, the HMRC lawyer disclosed that Sinclair had again failed to materialise, asking the judge to confirm HMRC’s bankruptcy petition.

“The last hearing was adjourned in order for proposals to be put forward by Mr Sinclair, but we have received no contact from him since then and nor have any proposals been put forward," she said.

Judge Wilkinson, making the bankruptcy order, said the case had been paused for Sinclair to consider pursuing an alternative to bankruptcy such as an “individual voluntary arrangement”.

“Mr Sinclair is not in attendance today and no proposals have been put forward for paying his debt," she continued.

"In the circumstances, the court finds that Mr Sinclair is unable to pay his debts as they fall due and it will make the bankruptcy order."

Sinclair played four times for England at the 2002 World Cup and also scored the Match of the Day goal of the season in 1997 for a spectacular bicycle kick for QPR against Barnsley FC.

He retired in 2008, but his later career as a TV and radio pundit tailed off when he questioned why "black and brown people" were mourning Queen Elizabeth after her death in 2022, which led to him being taken off the air by talkSPORT.

That followed an earlier setback in 2018 when he was convicted of drink driving and racially abusing a police officer after an incident in which he urinated while sitting in a police car after being arrested.