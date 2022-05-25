Tributes to ‘sweet’ boy, 13, who drowned while swimming with friends

Tributes have poured in for a 13-year-old boy who died after getting into difficulty while out swimming with friends.

The body of Kane Edwards, described by well-wishers as “such a sweet boy” that will be “truly missed by everyone”, was found near a business park, around an hour after police were alerted to the scene where a child failed to come out of the River Tawe in Swansea.

The headteacher at Kane’s school, Morriston Comprehensive, said the its community had been left “devastated” by Kane’s tragic loss.

Headteacher Martin Franklin said in a statement: “Our whole school community is devastated by the news and our thoughts are with the family and friends of our pupil at this very difficult time.

“Students and staff are being offered support and we’d ask that the privacy of the school community and the pupil’s friends and family be respected.”

Mr Franklin’s comments come as tributes flood social media honouring the late 13-year-old.

“Kane was such a sweet boy. It is so heartbreaking,” one mother said, while another person wrote: “RIP Kane you are going to be truly missed by everyone. Thinking of all his family.”

A friend also posted” “You will be missed lad”, and a fourth said: “Rest in paradise.”

South Wales Police said officers were called just before 5pm on Tuesday about children swimming in the River Tawe in the Morriston area of the city.

Emergency services attempted to resuscitate him but were unsuccesful, the detective constable said.

A South Wales Police spokesman said: “The teenager was located around an hour later elsewhere in the river but he could not be resuscitated.”

Detective Sergeant Kristian Burt said: “At 4.59pm yesterday, Tuesday 24th May, a report was received that children had been swimming in the River Tawe, Morriston, Swansea. 13 year old Kane Edwards got into difficulty and had not been seen to exit the river.

“An extensive search was carried out by police, fire, ambulance, coastguard and the police helicopter.

“Kane’s body was located in the river near the Swansea Enterprise Park at around 6pm. He was unable to be resuscitated despite the efforts of the emergency services.

“His family is being supported by specially trained officers and they have asked that they be left to grieve and come to terms with their loss in private.

“HM Coroner has been informed and an investigation into the circumstances of the incident is ongoing.”