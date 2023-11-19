Body found in park in search for missing 17-year-old girl

Get the free Morning Headlines email for news from our reporters across the world Sign up to our free Morning Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A body has been found in the search for a missing 17-year-old girl in Kent.

Emoke Stebhani, 17, from Maidstone, Kent, was first reported missing on Saturday morning.

However, hours later Kent Police said officers had discovered what is believed to be the teenager’s body in Mote Park, Maidstone.

The body was found the previous evening, before the 17-year-old was reported missing.

A spokesperson said: “Officers searching for a missing teenage girl have located a body in Maidstone.

“Kent Police attended Mote Park on the evening of Friday where the body was located.

“Formal identification has not yet taken place, however, the family of a 17-year-old girl who was reported missing earlier in the day have been informed.

“The death is not being treated as suspicious and a report is being prepared for the coroner.”

Maidstone Volleyball Club paid tribute to Emoke, who was a member at the club, and said she would be “sorely missed”.

A social media post read: “It is with deep sadness that we share the news of the passing of our member Emoke Stebhani (Ray), who had gone missing yesterday morning.

“We extend our heartfelt condolences to Ray’s family and friends during this difficult time. She will be sorely missed by everyone that knew her.

“Her teammates are laying flowers on Tue evening in Mote Park, please come along if you can - 5:30pm, meet in front of Maidstone Leisure Centre.”