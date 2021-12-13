An 11-year-old girl has died and three other people hospitalised after chemicals – believed to be used for pest control – were discovered in a block of flats in east London.
Residents were evacuated from Nida House in Shadwell after a number of people in the building reported feeling unwell, the Metropolitan Police said, with officers, paramedics and firefighters all called to the Sutton Street residence on Saturday afternoon.
A sweep of the building discovered chemicals which Scotland Yard said would be removed amid an investigation “to determine how they came to be in the building”.
Displaced residents have been provided with temporary housing while the investigations continue, Tower Hamlets Council said.
An 11-year-old girl was pronounced dead in hospital later on Saturday, police said, adding that her death is currently being treated as unexplained.
She has been named by news outlets and among the local community as Fatiha Sabrin, and was described by the headteacher at Shadwell’s Buttercup Primary School as a “role model” to her classmates, who had planned to become a doctor.
Headteacher Rena Begum said on Monday that Fatiha’s friends were “devastated by her empty seat in class”, telling The Guardian: “She was a very popular member of the class and always willing to help others when they didn’t understand something. She was one of those students who never had to come to the headteacher’s office. She was a happy and bubbly person.”
Ms Begum added: “She had strong dreams of wanting to help the community and becoming a medical professional. Her friends are devastated by her empty seat in class. There was a lot of confusion and tears, it was important for them to just let it out. We are giving them bereavement counselling.”
Police have not identified the 11-year-old publicly and would not comment on reports that her mother, Kanji Fatema, and her seven-year-old brother were among those also admitted to hospital.
Pictured with a bouquet of flowers at the scene on Sunday, Tower Hamlets mayor John Biggs said that his and other councillors’ thoughts were “with the family and others in Sutton Street following the chemical incident in Nida House”, adding: “We will support the families. A terrible tragedy.”
UK news in pictures
Show all 50
Poplar and Limehouse MP Apsana Begum said: “My thoughts and prayers are with her and her loved ones. I am following up to support constituents including everyone who was evacuated and in care of Tower Hamlets council.”
In the Met’s most recent statement, issued on Sunday, a spokesperson said the force had been notified by the London Ambulance Service at 4:12pm on Saturday “of reports that an 11-year-old girl was unresponsive at a flat in Sutton Street”.
"Officers attended to support paramedics The girl was taken to an east London hospital where she was sadly pronounced dead a short time later. Next of kin are aware,” Scotland Yard said.
"A special post-mortem examination will be scheduled in due course. At this time the death is being treated as unexplained.
"A number of other people reported feeling unwell in the same building and received treatment. Three people, no further details, remain in hospital – condition awaits.
“Other residents in the block were evacuated as a precaution and are being looked after by the local authority.
"A sweep of the building was carried out by the London Fire Brigade and a quantity of chemicals – believed to be used for pest control – were discovered.
"They will be safely removed and an investigation will be carried out to determine how they came to be in the building. Enquiries into the circumstances are ongoing."
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists